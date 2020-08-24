With alcohol laws expanded so people have curbside service or delivery, and the medical marijuana business booming, there is some concern about an increase in drug and alcohol abuse.
As COVID-19 is still rampant, some people may have found services for treatment or support limited, or normal ways to measure the amount of abuse unavailable or unreliable.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said they have fewer drug offenders since the pandemic hit the area, but these are “unfair statistics.”
“Because of COVID, we curtailed so much of our policing, such as stopping cars and people walking. I think the numbers would be skewed,” said King.
One provider of drug and alcohol treatment resources and programs, DrugAbuse.com, found through a survey it conducted that 40 percent of Oklahomans who answered “are concerned the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus will result in increased drug and alcohol use in their community.”
As stress levels are high and some people have become unemployed due to closures, the worry that more time is being spent drinking alcohol or using drugs may be valid. A lack of employment often means less money, but people may have seen an increase in their unemployment checks or just reallocated money that had been used for activities before the shutdown.
Melitta Basa, clinical director at Greenhouse Treatment Center and spokesperson for DrugAbuse.com, said that people deal with stress, anxiety and worry in many different ways, check on friends and loved ones, and encouraged community members to check in on those impacted by the fallout of the pandemic
“A massive amount of people are enduring an uncomfortable level of uncertainty and instability due to financial and-or employment circumstances, and this situation may be too much to bear,” said Basa. “If you suspect that someone is developing an unhealthy relationship to alcohol, you can direct them to a number of online treatment and support services, virtual meetings and hotlines that may help them.”
Lora Buechele, program coordinator with Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County and the Cherokee County Health Services Council, checked to see if there has been an increase in people seeking help with quitting tobacco or vaping. While there has been an uptick in calls to the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, it may not have a direct correlation to the pandemic.
She said there is some research that shows tobacco users may have more complications from the coronavirus.
“It’s likely people are seeking help at this time due to an awareness of health risks,” said Buechele. “People who are looking for help to quit tobacco, smokeless tobacco, or vaping are encouraged to call the helpline at 1-800-QUITNOW.”
As part of the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program-Implementation, the Cherokee County Health Services Council recently received a $1 million award through the Health and Resources and Services Administration to combat substance use disorders and opioid use disorders. Buechle said the grant is so new her team was just beginning to look into it.
Those in need of help for alcohol and drug abuse can find resources on the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substances Abuse Services website, www.ok.gov/odmhsas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.