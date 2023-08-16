State officials are warning area residents using Sooner Care to supplement their health care needs that they need to check their eligibility or risk losing coverage.
Yearly reenrollment in Sooner Care was paused in March 2020 due to the public health emergency, and on April 30 this year, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority started going through the rolls and removing those that had expired.
“We are trying to encourage parents and guardians to check their eligibility,” said Emily Long, public affairs coordinator with OHCA.
The first date of disenrollment started April 30, when OHCA started going through the rolls and unenrolling those whose plans had expired. If members have lost their eligibility, they have 90 days to have it backdated to the day it was terminated, said Long.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services temporarily waived certain requirements and conditions, allowing people on Medicaid to continue their health coverage during the pandemic. Now states are required to resume eligibility reviews.
OHCA estimated approximately 300,000 will be taken off the rolls over a nine-month period. Staff of Oklahoma Human Services will be required to disenroll the ineligible aged, blind, and disabled people over a 12-month period.
The first group to be stricken from the rolls were members with incomes above the poverty line, who have no children and hold other medical coverage. Second in line are those above the poverty line, with no children, and no other medical coverage.
Kevin Corbett, secretary of Health and Mental Health and OHCA CEO, said in a statement that his agency has support plans in place, as well as strong community leaders who are ready to help guide members into finding other resources for health care coverage.
“We’ve been doing a lot of outreach to make sure people are logging in, and checking renewal dates to make sure there are no gaps for those who are eligible,” said Long.
Individuals who are ineligible should have started receiving the first of four letters back in February.
The last of the letters will be sent out 10 days prior to a member’s losing eligibility. Multiple communication efforts will be used, along with the letters, in an effort to reach everyone, said Long.
A special enrollment period on the Affordable Care Act Marketplace runs until July 31, 2024. For people who no longer qualify for SoonerCare, OHCA will send their information to the ACAM.
According to OHCA, to qualify for SoonerCare, a person must reside in Oklahoma, be a U.S. citizen or qualified resident alien, and meet the financial guidelines. Co-pays may apply for some services.
With the cold and flu season and back to school, Long encourages members to ensure their medical policies are in place.
More information is available at mysoonercare.org. OHCA encourages everyone to read the frequently asked questions section before calling the help line.
