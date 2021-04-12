NORMAN – Limited-enrollment, in-person Sooner Flight Academy camps for students ages 10 to 18 will return this summer.
The camps, offered through the University of Oklahoma’s Sooner Flight Academy, are designed to challenge students as they experience the world of flight and include hands-on activities to help them engage with the science of physics in a fun and interactive way.
In-person camps will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 21-Aug. 6, at Max Westheimer Airport, 2113 Goddard Ave., in Norman. Camps will be held for different age groups each week. Due to COVID-19 protocols, camp capacity is limited, and those planning to attend in-person should apply early.
In addition to hands-on learning activities, students attending the in-person camps will have the opportunity to fly in one of OU’s Piper Warrior III aircraft piloted by certified flight instructors from OU’s School of Aviation Studies.
“After moving to a virtual format last year due to the pandemic, we’re thrilled to be facilitating a safe return to traditional camps by offering a limited in-person option this year,” said Dawn Machalinski, program manager for Sooner Flight Academy. “We hope to provide a memorable learning experience for students by encouraging inquiry and exploration through hands-on activities designed to help them understand more about the world around them using math, science and aviation principles.”
In addition to the limited in-person camps, Sooner Flight Academy will continue to offer virtual summer camps for students ages 6 to 18. Virtual camps will run June 7-Aug. 6, with different ages attending each week.
The virtual camps offer an option for those living outside the area, children who have special needs or work better in a self-paced environment, or those who want to continue social distancing.
The weeklong virtual summer camps will provide campers with fun, immersive opportunities to explore science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) as it relates to flight from an age-appropriate perspective.
“New this year for virtual flight students is our augmented reality application that places a life-sized airplane into your environment,” said Machalinski. “Using a smartphone or tablet, users will be able to explore and interact with the plane, learn about the parts of the airplane and test their knowledge about plane functionality.”
Virtual camps are held online via Zoom and OU’s Canvas learning platform. Supply kits are sent to campers the week before their camp begins, so they will be all set to start learning when camp starts.
Partial scholarships are available for both in-person and virtual camps. The deadline to apply for a scholarship is May 1. To learn more about camp sessions, apply for a scholarship or register for an in-person or virtual camp, visit Sooner Flight Academy’s website at pacs.ou.edu/flightcamp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.