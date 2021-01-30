It is time for the annual Soroptimist International fundraiser, however, due to the restrictions in place by COVID-19 and with concern for the well-being of the community, Soroptimist International of Tahlequah will be doing an online silent auction this year.
"This is the organization’s largest fundraiser, and we are experimenting with a new idea. No soup, but there will be an online auction," said Chandra Scroggins, SIT president.
Soroptimist International of Tahlequah was founded in 1958. The local chapter is part of an international civic organization dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls around the world through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.
To meet those needs locally, SIT funds two scholarships for women in need; hosts informative program meetings open to the public; sponsors S Club of Tahlequah High School; and gives to community service projects all year long.
The online silent auction will be held Friday, Feb. 5, starting at 8 a.m. and ending Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. The auction will be hosted as an event page on the Soroptimist of Tahlequah Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SoroptimistTahlequah.
"Soroptimist International of Tahlequah is passionate about our community and looks forward to seeing you at our online silent auction this year," said Scroggins.
Soroptimist International of Tahlequah is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Those who have questions or need help bidding can contact 918-230-1007.
