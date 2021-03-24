Soroptimists chugging along with mission, virtually during pandemic

Throughout the pandemic, Soroptimist International of Tahlequah has continued its mission to improve the lives of women and girls around the area, finding alternative ways to gather and host fundraisers.
The local Soroptimist group has been meeting monthly via Zoom to discuss business, and has found other avenues to drum up funds. Last month, it held an online silent auction that President Chandra Scroggins said went over really well.
"It was the first time we've had an online auction where we did everything virtually," she said. "We had great participation from the community and we had several different baskets auctioned off. We raised close to $1,000 with that fundraiser."
Much of the money SIT collects goes to helping women improve their lives through a variety of programs, like sponsoring two scholarships for area residents and assisting the Tahlequah High School's S-Club with its mission.
"We give one scholarship, which is called Live Your Dream, and it's $1,000 for women continuing their education and they have to be the head of household," said Scroggins. "The second scholarship we give out is the service scholarship, which is $500 for juniors and seniors in high school. It's open to any of the girls in high school, so it's not just for S-Club girls."
S-Club at THS has the same mission: to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. It's one of the longest-standing groups at THS, and it receives support from SIT; many of its members were once S-Club participants themselves.
"We are kind of like mentors for them. Two of our members are sponsors for the group. They're the supervisors, so when the girls meet, they help them plan their activities for the year," said Scroggins. "We try to help them learn to be more self-sufficient in leadership, so a lot of the time, the girls will plan all their activities, and we're there to help when they need it."
SIT finds area nonprofits and charities to assist each month. This month, it's collecting donations for Help In Crisis, an organization that advocates on behalf of and assists victims of domestic violence. All SIT expects from members is that they come with a willing heart to assist their neighbors. For Scroggins, the group was an avenue for her to remain active in the community.
"I've always done philanthropy," she said. "I was an S-Club girl to begin with. I just wanted to continue with what I had learned and had been doing in high school up into my adults years."
The organization is also prepared to help the S-Club, if needed, with the group's upcoming Egg My Yard fundraiser. The girls are preparing to plant Easter eggs throughout local residents' yard on the evening of April 3, so people will be able to wake up to an Easter egg hunt. For $25, residents can have 30 candy-filled eggs spread across their lawn, with proceeds going to the S-Club and the Tahlequah Homeless Shelter. Orders are due by March 31. Participants can register by visiting the S-Club of Tahlequah High Facebook page and clicking on the Eventbrite link. Those with questions can call Priacilla Leatherman at 918-822-7129.
Get involved
Fee for new members of SIT is $275. The next year and beyond is $250, which can be split into two payments. Those interested in joining are welcome to sit in on SIT's meetings, as they are open to everyone. For information on how to join Soroptimists, contact Scroggins at chandrascroggins@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.