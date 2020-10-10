Nancy James of Clear Creek Wellness Center will offer sound baths in October.
On Sundays, Oct. 11 and 25, 3-4:30 pm., sound baths will be at Clear Creek Wellness Center, 15520 N. Clear Creek Road. The event is limited to eight people. Donations will be accepted. RSVP to 918-470-6652.
A sound bath will be held at 108 Yoga Studio in Tahlequah Wednesday, Oct. 14, 7-8 p.m. Social distancing is expected, and attendees are asked to wear masks until they are in their spot. Pillows and blankets can be brought for comfort. Donations will be accepted.
On Wednesday, Oct. 28, 7-8 pm., the sound bath will be at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah. Social distancing and masks will be required, and a few disposable masks will be available. Attendees should bring their own mats, blankets, pillows, etc.
"I hope to see you at one or all of these sound baths. We are all needing the healing vibrations of the crystal alchemy bowls in these turbulent times," said James.
James will be offering a reiki level 3 class on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact her to attend this class.
