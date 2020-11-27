Soups, salads, pot pies offer creative ways to use leftovers

Depending on the size of the gathering and the amount of food prepared, some folks may find themselves with leftovers after a holiday meal.
These morsels can be turned into new dishes, but cooks must remember to handle the foods properly in order to avoid illness or waste.
Heather Winn, Cherokee County OSU Extension office family and consumer science educator, recommends using the U.S. Department of Agriculture FoodKeeper App to learn the proper storage times for different foods and beverages. Also available for Android and Apple devices, FoodKeeper can be accessed at www.foodsafety.gov/keep-food-safe/foodkeeper-app.
Foods – hot and cold – should not be left out for more than two hours. If dealing with a whole turkey, all of the meat should be removed from the carcass within two hours of the turkey’s removal from the oven, according to the USDA.
Separate large amounts of food into smaller containers so they can cool quicker. Leftovers should be stored in small, shallow containers in the refrigerator for three to four days. The USDA said to throw out any leftovers the Monday after Thanksgiving unless they will be frozen for later use.
Containers of frozen leftovers should be labeled with the date they are put in the freezer. Winn said she uses the National Center for Home Food Preservation website, nchfp.uga.edu/how/freeze.html, for information on how to freeze different foods.
Leftovers should be reheated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Reheating them in a slow cooker is not recommended, but once the leftovers have been brought to steaming in the microwave or on the stove, the USDA said they can then be kept at 140 degrees or higher in a preheated slow cooker.
Many cooks and families have favorite dishes they make with their abundance of foods.
“Give leftovers a makeover when you reuse them in recipes. Add broccoli stems to a salad, blend overripe fruit into a low-fat smoothie,” said Winn.
Matt Anderson mixes almost the whole menu for his turkey salad.
“Leftover veggie and fruit trays get tossed with chopped turkey breast and spicy ranch to make turkey salad sandwiches. Use chopped broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, celery, red onion, apples, grapes, cheese and fried chicken or turkey with spicy ranch and sunflowers or pumpkin seeds, and a little Montreal steak spice and Mrs. Dash garlic herb,” said Anderson.
Turkey pot pie is another go-to for some. While Kim Dawson said it’s not the healthiest option, making pot pies helps to use up the food.
“I use a refrigerated pie crust and filling: bag of frozen mixed veggies, concentrated veggie broth, onion, garlic, and a can of cream of chicken soup, and turkey, of course,” said Dawson. “I also like to make red potatoes, green beans and ham in the crockpot if we do ham instead of turkey. It's super easy and everyone loves it.”
Becca Brant said her family prefers ham over turkey, and they usually have quite a bit left over from holiday meals.
“We use it for several days after. We make a pot of brown beans and add it to the pot. We make omelets with it in the mornings or eat it with biscuits and honey. We also eat it cold or on sandwiches. I've even made potato soup with it,” said Brant.
Barbara Fuller’s house doesn’t tend to have leftovers, except for desserts.
“I make a pie or dessert for everyone in the family. It’s the one time everyone gets what they love,” said Fuller.
Proper storage of desserts should be considered, as well. Fruit pies will keep at room temperature for a day or two, but last up to seven days in the refrigerator. Seasonal homemade favorites, such as pumpkin and pecan pies, need to be refrigerated after they have baked and cooked. Cream and chiffon pies should also be kept cold, and these all should last three to four days.
Learn more
Those who need more information about proper food preparation and storage can search on ask.usda.gov or call 202-720-2791.
