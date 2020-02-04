A spaghetti dinner to benefit Tahlequah Schools Special Olympics will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18, 5-7 p.m., at the Masonic Lodge Cherokee No. 10, corner of Choctaw Street and College Avenue.
The suggested donation per plate is $7. All donations are appreciated.
Tahlequah Schools have participants who start in third grade and continue through 12th grade. Through their fundraising efforts, the program provides three days of clothing, food and lodging for 25-30 students each year to travel to the state games.
The Masonic Lodge Cherokee No. 10 will match the proceeds. For more information, call the lodge at 918-458-0784.
