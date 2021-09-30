Spam still on the menu for many area residents

Spam was invented in 1937 by Hormel Food Corporation as the Great Depression was coming to a close, and it gained in popularity after World War II.
Over the years, Spam has flourished in rural America and in the Pacific, such as Guam and Hawaii. It is a polarizing dish. While many Cherokee County residents refuse to touch the meat, others embrace it and have shared their favorite meals that incorporate the pork product.
Spam can be prepared in many different ways. It is often used as a breakfast meat. It is also often seared, fried, and served over rice; and in some parts, it is made into tacos.
Other recipes include Spam fried rice, musubi – Spam sushi – Spam fries, Spam ramen, Spam omelette, Spam pizza, Spam loaded potato, Spam scalloped potatoes, Spam brussels sprouts, and Spam kimchi.
In a forum on the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page, readers shared their favorite ways to eat Spam. The most popular way that locals eat Spam is in a sandwich.
“I was brought up on it and still occasionally have a fried Spam, tomato, lettuce, and mayonnaise sandwich,” said Karen Channels.
Steve Cypert reminisced about his days as a bachelor. Many single people eat Spam because it is a hearty meal that is easy to make, and a single item can serve one hungry person.
"I love spam sandwiches. Way back in my bachelor days I'd slice it up, fry it, slap it on bread with mayonnaise and cheese and eat it up. When I felt special, I'd steam broccoli, potatoes and cauliflower and cover it with melted butter and chopped, fried spam,” he said.
Another popular way that local readers, like Heuston Braddy, eat Spam is in ramen.
"Cook it up, chop it up and throw it on some stir-fried ramen,” he said.
Many enjoy eating Spam in pasta. Christa Littleton eats it in mac and cheese.
"I love spam! I cut it into cubes and then fry it up and put it on my Mac and cheese!” she said.
Heather Winn, OSU Extension family consumer sciences educator has held cooking classes for teens who were preparing to go to college.
“We discussed the importance of healthy eating, and basic food preparation skills. While this recipe is not the healthiest, it is a recipe that can be prepared in a dorm room,” she said.
She also recommended preparing Spam with mac and cheese, but she suggested using a recipe that doesn’t require milk or butter because not all students in dorms have access to a refrigerator.
The recipe calls for one box of shells and cheese, such as Velveeta; and one can of canned meat, like Spam. The shells and cheese should be cooked according to the directions on the box. Dice canned meat and add to shells and cheese, and then simmer for 2-3 minutes.
Some Facebook readers prefer not to eat spam.
“I personally am not a big fan. Once in a blue moon, I might want it, but my kids love fried spam,” said Brittany Wallace.
Brandon Fishfour ate a lot of Spam as a child, and now he resents it.
“When my mom told me all we had was Spam to eat, I got pretty upset with her. That’s how I feel about Spam,” he wrote.
Brandon Hammons said that Spam makes good catfish bait.
Susan Feller loves Spam and offered her own family recipe for Spam sandwich salad.
“I use [Spam] as a treat for my dog and sneak in a few bites for myself. I also remember my mother making this recipe and I loved it,” said Susan Feller.
Spam sandwich salad requires: 2 cans of Spam, chopped or grated; 4-6 hard boiled eggs; 3 celery stalks, chopped; 3 carrots, grated; 1/4 cup onion; 1/4 dill relish; 1/2 grated cheese of your choice; 1 cup mayonnaise; and salt and pepper.
First, hard boil the eggs. Second, while they are boiling, chop or grate the spam, celery, carrot, onion, and mix with cheese in a bowl. Third, add the chopped eggs, dill relish, mayo, salt, and pepper. Stir and refrigerate. Fourth, serve as a spread on wheat bread with crispy lettuce or on crackers as an appetizer.
