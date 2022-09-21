Most Cherokee County schools do not use corporal punishment as a means of discipline, but instead employ actions tailored to the students' well-being.
Heritage Elementary Principal Amanda Vance said Tahlequah Public Schools has not used corporal punishment for many years. Vance said TPS understands the potential negative outcomes associated with "paddling," including poor school attendance and social issues.
“When you know better, you do better,” said Vance. “I think the truth is that many times, as educators, we don’t know the full background or history of each student to know what traumas they could have experienced.”
TPS uses a districtwide philosophy called “Conscious Discipline," which features different brain-based approaches to help teach children how to identify their emotions and learn self-regulation tools. The activities help teach empathy, conflict resolution, and self-discipline.
“They’re not scared of being here,” said Vance. “It’s more of a welcoming, and you belong environment, and we know tough things are going to happen, and we are going to work through it together as a team.”
One of the tools Heritage uses is a calming center, which helps students self-regulate through breathing exercises, counting, and physical activities. Classes also introduce proactive activities to get ahead of discipline issues, like breathing exercises and “Wish Well Boards” – an empathy activity wherein students tell others having a rough day they are “wished well.”
While not all grade levels engage in the same activities, all TPS campuses follow the “Conscious Discipline” philosophy and adjust to each grade and the students' needs.
Larken Wofford, a licensed marital and family therapist, said corporal punishment is linked to higher aggression, delayed cognitive development, lower vocabulary, and an increase in mental health concerns and behavioral issues.
She said physical harm is seen as a threat by a human's nervous system. By having constant exposure to this, she said, neural pathways and automatic responses are created, causing them to think relationships can allow harm.
“There’s no difference to how a child’s brain responds to physical punishment; whether you call it spanking or abuse, the same chemical response occurs,” said Wofford. “The same cortisol is released. The body still interprets it as a threat, regardless of whether it’s someone who says they’re doing it out of love or for discipline, or whether it’s abuse.”
Wofford said sometimes school officials turn to corporal punishment because they are looking for short-term compliance from students.
“That short-term compliance comes at the cost of long-term well-being, and it actually creates an environment that’s less safe over time because of the lack of safety in an environment they know they can be physically harmed,” said Wofford.
Keys Public Schools Superintendent Vol Woods said that even though corporal punishment is available in his district, it is not used.
“The whole point of discipline is to change student behavior. It’s not for vengeance or because they deserve it,” said Woods.
He said discipline for students at Keys can include in school suspension, contacting a child’s parents, detention, etc. For younger children with special needs who are having a harder time with behavior, an approach can be made wherein a paraprofessional is placed with the child.
Taking the student out of school occurs when the learning environment is being compromised for other students. Woods said this method can be effective, as most students want to be around their friends and not just learning from home.
KPS used to employ corporal punishment many years ago, like a lot of schools did. The reason Woods believes there has been a shift in disciplinary methods is that people are smarter about how to change student behavior.
“We go back to the olden days, it was easy. A kid got out of line, you gave them a spanking, and then it went on,” said Woods. “Now we’ve gotten smarter with how to deal with children.”
Woods said it has been a lot more successful helping children to change their behavior through these methods rather than using corporal punishment.
Hulbert Elementary School Principal Taf Morphis said the district has not used corporal punishment since the 2011-‘12 year. Much like Keys, Hulbert uses alternatives, such as detention, talking to students, instructing them about how to make better choices, in-school suspension, and out-of-school suspension.
“[The methods assist students] by helping students understand what their options could have been in the situation and should allow them an option, or an alternative, to how they react the next time a situation comes up,” said Morphis. “This should also help them when they become adults in a working environment. Another determining factor is when there is parental support – when both the school and the parent are working together to help the student correct their behavior.”
Morphis said students at different grade levels have various expectations in terms of development and social acceptability.
“A screaming pre-K child will not be treated the same as if a high schooler was screaming,” said Morphis. “Younger children have the luxury of learning what is socially and developmentally acceptable, whereas the high schooler should by this time have learned what the social norms are.”
What's next
The second part of the series on corporal punishment will focus on rural schools.
