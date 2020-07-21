There are plenty of reasons for spaying or neutering pets, as it can be beneficial for the animal, the owner, and the community.
Cherokee County is overpopulated with dogs. In fact, the Humane Society of Cherokee County ships dogs out of the state every month in an effort to address the issue. Spaying and neutering can help decrease the number of stray dogs, and also curb feral cat populations.
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, spaying can help female pets live a longer heather life, by helping prevent uterine infections and breast tumors. Meanwhile, neutering can help prevent testicular cancer and some prostate issues.
While it's not always the case, a neutered dog may have better manners, as it's less likely to mark its territory and mount other dogs. There is also less chance he would run away from home.
It's a good time to have a dog or cat fixed when they reach about five or six months, although many people have their puppy's or kitten's procedures done as young as eight weeks old. Older pets can also still be neutered, but there is a higher risk for complications after the surgery.
Connor Claggett, assistant manager at PetSense, said he had his pets fixed around five or six months.
"That is the age of sexual maturity," he said. "That's whenever you want to do it."
Claggett added that female dogs typically go into heat for the first time around that age, so it's best to have the procedure before that occurs. Otherwise, the owner will have to wait until it runs its course.
Most vets will tell owners not to let their pets eat after a certain time the night before the surgery. But before bringing them in, the owner might want to give it a good bath.
"I know some people that take them in while they're not smelly-smelly, but they're not super clean," he said. "Then they get the surgery and they can't have a bath. So by the time they're ready, they need it. So a good clean bath before that is perfect."
The initial procedure doesn't take very long. Getting a male neutered might take less than half an hour. Females can take anywhere from 20 to 90 minutes, deepening on the age and size.
"Vets also want to play it safe; monitor them, wait for the anesthesia to wear off, and just make sure they're OK," said Claggett. "So that's why they're usually there for a little bit longer. Patience is good. I wouldn't call your vet and bother them."
The recovery process can take about two weeks. It's important that animals wear recovery cones to keep a barrier between them and the wound. While both males and females should be looked after and kept from moving around too much. Claggett said owners with female companions should take extra care to make sure they don't get up and run around.
"The first week, you don't want to get them wet down there, and you don't want them running around or jumping or anything like that," said Claggett. "Then, the second week, you can give them a bath, but you still don't want them running around or doing anything crazy."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.