Speake to run for Cherokee Nation Tribal Council D3

Brian Speake has announced his candidacy for Cherokee Nation Tribal Council District 3.
Speake is a lifelong resident of Cherokee County and is the son of Tommy and Wanda Speake. For the past seven years, he has lived in Cookson. He shares the home with his wife of over 20 years, Christie Speake. She is the assistant director of financial services for the Northeastern State University Foundation. He also has a daughter, Bailey.
Speake is a 1992 graduate of Tahlequah High School and is superintendent of Parks and Recreation for the City of Tahlequah. He also has over 18 years of past management experience. He is a member of the Cookson Baptist Church and sits on several church committees.
Speake describes himself as a faithful servant of God and feels called to expand his service to the community. If elected, Speake said, he looks forward to the opportunity to serve the people as a tribal councilor.
He said he hopes to continue the growth of the Cherokee citizens by promoting the goals of forward progress, strong community, family values, health, and education, while protecting the Cherokee culture and history.
