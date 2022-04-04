Speaker: Digital archives present challenges, but public access key

An associate professor with the Department of History at Brigham Young University delivered a presentation to Northeastern State University students and the public Monday that detailed how they can reconnect the public with their with their own pasts, using digital history.
Dr. Farina King, NSU associate professor of history, said while Monday’s event was a “Mapping Tahlequah History” workshop, Dr. Brenden W. Rensink’s presentation and discussion marked a similar project in another area.
“To have that exchange and see how they’re thinking about the spaces, the areas they dealt into, then to be able to have an outsider insight on the work we’re doing,” said King.
Rensink pointed out digital history has the power to keep a remembrance of history active as generations pass. To highlight a potential problem digital public history work may create, Rensink told attendees about a time when he was at the Arizona State Museum.
“The archives were actually closed to the public because of funding issues, but I sweet talked an archivist to convince his bosses to let me in and they let me in for almost a whole week,” he said.
Rensink was finishing up with his work when he noticed a set of boxes workers said they hadn’t had enough time or money to go through, and they gave him permission to take a look at. He found documents that belonged to Anthropologist Edward Holland “Ned” Spicer. One was a letter of recommendation from Spicer to a student of his – someone whom Rensink called a “prominent community member.”
“Let’s say I’m working on a digital history project, doing some kind of project to make archivable documents available to the public. What should I do with those kinds of finds?” he said. “Is it right for me to take a document from archive – a public archive – so it wasn’t a private document, but it was very difficult to access."
Rensink said those doing digital history work should to be cautious when it comes to taking public archives that are difficult to access.
“There’s an ethics involved, and I don’t think we should censor things because it makes us uncomfortable,” he said.
He advised to consider the ramifications and weigh the value and risks when making certain archives available or easily accessed.
Rensink said it’s important to know who one’s public is – general population or students at universities – while determining whom the project is serving.
“We have to try to decide in our projects if we’re serving one or all of these public, as they may have very different priorities,” he said.
Discovering how and what their priorities are is something Rensink said could be a challenge.
“We have to listen, and that can be challenging. We need to find ways to find out what the public wants to know, what they want to understand, what resources did they wish they had access to,” said Rensink.
Those working on digital history projects are using their expertise to steer the public, and there may be difficulties when finding that overlap to build projects in which the public would be interested.
“We have to meet the public and where they are in terms of topics, in terms of depth, in terms of the type of words we use,” he said.
Two solutions are possible: finding community partners and collaborators and being endlessly flexible in project goals.
“To find community partners, you may consider forming advisory boards, but bringing in some official community partners and collaborators to advise,” he said.
Rensink said people need to be willing to change the goals and scope to their projects if the public isn’t interested.
“As you’re beginning your projects and trying to frame of what you think you might accomplish, I’d strongly suggest don’t set everything in stone. Have some well-outlined ideas of what you want to do, then allow these community partnerships relationships to help mold the project and bring them moving forward,” he said.
Digital projects are never-ending, as those are growing and evolving, and Rensink said it’s important for continuing engagement.
“This kind of work is really hard because public history work is complex and messy, as the public is complex and messy. Digital history work is hard because it never ends, it’s just always ongoing, but it’s so worth it, because it has the potential to impact the public so much more than you know,” said Rensink.
