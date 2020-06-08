Just like many local groups during the past few months, Northeastern Speakers, a Toastmasters International club, has not been able to meet in the Tahlequah Public Library. This has not stopped members from meeting online, and now, they are ready to help others.
"We've been meeting two times a month as an ongoing group. We will continue by Zoom until the library opens, and then make a decision," said Jayna Coppedge, outgoing president. "We may still mix the meetings, but right now, we're playing it by ear."
Toastmasters International is a worldwide, nonprofit organization that helps individuals become more effective communicators and leaders, according to toastmasters.org. Its mission statement is: "We provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth." Locals believe their group can assist those who have suddenly lost jobs or need to sharpen their communication skills.
"We can help those who may need skills to go back to work," said District Manager Jim Oguntomi. "We work to improve our own personal skills."
Along with offering an online Interview Success webinar series, a special online meeting this Thursday, June 11, at 6:30 p.m., is open to all interested parties.
"Now is a good time to join Northeastern Speakers. Darlene Jordan, the past president of Oklahoma Toastmasters, will be explaining how Toastmasters develops skills such as team-building, leadership, interviewing, presenting information in a conference, and listening," said Coppedge. "Clarence Fisher, a distinguished Toastmaster, will also be speaking. He is an internet trainer. Most people are intimidated by online conference calls, so his ability to guide people through steps is invaluable."
Those who login Thursday will find not only members of the Tahlequah group present, but those from the Muskogee club, as well. No commitment to join is required to participate.
"Many people come in with a lot of nervousness or uncertainty. Occasionally, some are made to go by a boss," said Coppedge. "What they find is a supportive, encouraging group that wants them to succeed. There's a lot of laughter and learning."
Toastmasters offers 11 "Pathways" so members can build up to 300 "unique competencies," according to toastmasters.org. An online assessment is available so people can decide which Pathway is best for them. The Pathways focus on dynamic leadership, coaching, humor, planning, motivational strategies, persuasive influence, presentations, leadership development, strategic relationships, team collaboration, and visionary communication. Coppedge said most paths overlap, to some extent.
Content is available in at least eight languages. There is a one-time membership fee of $20. Then every six months, an international fee covers all videos and materials of $45.
"It is prorated, so depending on what month you join, it would vary. Then there is a $10 every six months that goes for the Northeastern Speakers club. So a new member would pay a total of $130 for a year in two payments, and $55 every six months," said Coppedge.
The Tahlequah group was chartered in September 2016. Northeastern Speakers has about eight active members, varying in age from college student to senior citizen.
"That's one of the beauties of the program - we make a lot of friends in different age ranges and interest groups," said Coppedge. "It broadens your interests in subjects because everybody talks about what they're learning about."
Coppedge said that ideally, the group would have 15-20 members, so more are present at the meetings and able to take on different responsibilities during the meetings.
"Each meeting has three speakers, and three people to evaluate them as speakers with the positives and challenges of the topic," she said. "We also do off-the-cuff speaking. We put questions out to individuals to get them to speak with a beginning, middle, and end to the answers."
While the Tahlequah club is not large and most people have been attending for two years or less, the group has vied at state speech competitions.
"We're a small, young group, but we're powerful," said Coppedge.
Check it out
Normal Northeastern Speakers meetings are the first and third Thursdays of the month in the Tahlequah Public Library, 6-7:15 p.m. To join the special online "open house" meeting June 11, go to https://zoom.us/j/450603662; meeting ID: 450 603 662. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/NEspeakers.
