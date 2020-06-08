Members of Northeastern Speakers, a charter group of Toastmasters International, have been meeting online due to the pandemic closing the library and the need for social distancing. Attendees of a recent meeting included, top row, from left: David VanDonkelaar, Richard Reif, and Lisa DeSpain. Middle row: Jonathan Petruska, Jim Oguntomi, and Jayna Coppedge. Bottom row: Joe and Laura Wisemen, Dr. James Hsiau, and Andrew Wineinger.