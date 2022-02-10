OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s most powerful House Republican on Thursday vowed that the House would not hear a controversial measure that would divert millions in public money to families of children attending homeschool or private school.
“I don’t plan to hear that bill this year,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. He made his remarks while speaking about Republican caucus priorities.
Senate Bill 1647 would create Oklahoma Empowerment Accounts and require per-pupil state funding to follow the student regardless of where they attend school. Parents could use their portion of the tax dollars to pay for private school or supplement homeschooling and cover the costs of things such as tuition, technology, enrichment materials, extracurricular activities, school uniforms and other education-related costs.
McCall said he hadn’t read Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat’s bill, but his chamber is not going to hear the bill or legislation about vouchers or Education Savings Accounts.
He said Republicans spent a lot of time last year perfecting open transfer legislation that allows families to transfer to different districts regardless of where they live. McCall said he believes that’s the best and most equitable policy for the state because it benefits all of Oklahoma.
“That topic (school vouchers) is just not on the radar, the minds of our members, as a priority,” McCall said.
McCall said Senate Bill 1647 presents “a bit of a geographical issue.” He said he represents a rural community while Treat serves a suburban constituency, and rural lawmakers are concerned that vouchers could hurt their local districts and that there are few private school options in their communities.
Treat said he knew the measure was “going to be an uphill battle.”
“However, I am more determined than ever to charge that hill,” he said. “Our kids and the future of Oklahoma are worth it. Nothing will stop me from persisting until all parents regardless of their race, zip code or income are able to find the right fit for their child.”
He said at the same stage last year, he was told that the Opportunity Scholarship Fund was dead in the state House. It provides tax credits for those who donate to scholarships for private schools.
“I didn’t give up then, and I won’t give up now,” Treat said. “The speaker is my friend. I like him. We disagree. I hope I can convince him and our colleagues that every child deserves a great education.”
School choice advocates have championed the measure, saying that such a plan would allow children to opt out of failing school districts and enforced competition over state funds would lead to conversations about how public schools can best serve students.
Opponents, though, argue it would benefit a few families at the expense of the majority, gut the budgets of underfunded schools and devastate extracurricular programs in already cash-strapped rural districts.
State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, a former teacher, said Thursday the majority of House Republicans represent rural districts, and Treat’s measure doesn’t help those at all.
He said McCall’s decision not to hear the bill was good news.
“This actually makes my day, but again, cautious optimism because of where I work,” Rosecrants said.
He also said he’ll keep working to oppose the measure because House Republicans have previously vowed not to hear legislation, but have changed their mind later in session.
Erika Wright, founder of the Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition, a grassroots group with more than 7,000 members, said it’s great news that the House is not supportive of the measure, but cautioned that if it’s something on Treat’s agenda, he’s going to do everything in his power to negotiate something out of it.
She urged opponents to keep their eyes open, thank lawmakers who opposed it and keep up the pressure until the Legislature adjourns in May.
“I also know it’s never over until the gavel hits the podium, so to speak,” Wright said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
