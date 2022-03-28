Special Olympics back for TPS athletes

Tahlequah Public School Special Education Department has worked through many changes in the past few years. We are slowly returning to pre-pandemic classroom routines.
The return of Special Olympics events is most welcomed for many students, staff, and parents. Special Olympics have been canceled for the past two years through the pandemic. The games have returned this year with precautions, and Tahlequah is planning to participate. In the past, the Area games were held in a surrounding community and we are excited to announce Tahlequah will host the Area Games this year. Thank you to Kent Davis for supporting Special Olympics and volunteering to coordinate this endeavor. The event will be held at the High School Track on Tuesday, April 19.
Coaches for TPS students include Allison Collins, Tasha Hix, Mary Kaye Smith, Melissa Moore, Mandi Jordan, Melissa Dotson, Shayla Stewart, and Krystal Cooper. Patrice Thornton is coordinating the volunteers needed to ensure the smooth flow of events and the safety of athletes. We look forward to welcoming the athletes and the excitement surrounding our local event. TPS will travel to Stillwater on May 12 to participate in the State Special Olympics. Check out the Tahlequah Schools Special Olympics Facebook page to follow the activities. More information about the state games and precaution guidelines can be found at www.sook.org.
TPS provides services for students with special needs under the categories of Developmental Delays, Intellectual Disabilities, Multiple Disabilities, Autism, Other Health Impairments, Specific Learning Disabilities, Speech-Language Impairment, Emotional Disturbances, Deaf-Blindness, Traumatic Brain Injury, Hearing Impairment, Orthopedic Impairments, and Visual Impairment. Tahlequah Public Schools currently serves 739 students eligible for special education services. We employ 30 full-time special education teachers, two part-time special education teachers, eight speech and language pathologists who maintain their Certificate of Clinical Competence, one full-time district psychometrist/psychologist, and 39 special-care paraprofessionals. We provide occupational therapy, physical therapy, and some speech therapy services through contracts with outside agencies. Our goal is to provide the most appropriate education for our children to help them reach their goals.
TPS offers special education services to qualifying students with special learning needs. Services are provided and designed to meet the individual needs of the student as written in their individualized educational program. Services are available for children, from birth to 3 years old through Oklahoma Sooner Start programs and public schools begin providing services at the age of three. If you have questions or need more information, please contact your child’s school counselor, or contact Susan VanZant, director of Special Services, at 918-458-4100.
Once a student is determined eligible for special education services, an Individual Education Plan (IEP) is written by a team including staff and parents. An IEP lists current information about that specific child. It provides the educational team with information about the student’s academic goals for the coming year and measurable objectives designed to help reach that goal. Parents and guardians are important participants of the IEP writing process and their input is crucial to understanding the concerns and desires for their child’s educational planning. The IEP also notes supports and services a student will need to master skills.
Tahlequah truly works to remove obstacles to achieve results for all students.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
