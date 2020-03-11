Due to recent developments tied to the global spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, including a case tied to a U.S. Special Olympics athlete, Special Olympics Oklahoma is suspending all sport training and competition activities involving SO athletes through March 31, at which time the situation will be reevaluated.
The following statements were released by Special Olympics Oklahoma: "With growing concern over the coronavirus in the U.S., it is important that we address our upcoming competitions and events for the health and safety of everyone involved. Like everyone, we are trying to make the best decisions possible based on the information available regarding a rapidly changing public health concern."
This decision was made based on advice received from Special Olympics Inc. and Special Olympics North America after they consulted with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and reviewed the latest guidance from the World Health Organization.
"The health and safety of our athletes, volunteers, staff, and partners remains our top priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this constantly changing environment and strive to make the best possible decisions with the safety and well-being of our athletes and all constituents at the forefront," states the SOOK website.
