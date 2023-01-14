OKLAHOMA CITY - Funding opportunities to enhance the specialty crop industry within Oklahoma are now available through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.
To be eligible, projects must enhance the competitiveness of an Oklahoma specialty crop. Proposals may be for, but not limited to research, promotion, marketing, nutrition, food safety and security, education, increased knowledge and consumption, improved efficiency and reduced costs of distribution systems, conservation, product development, food agricultural practices, and good handling and manufacturing practices.
Completed grant applications must be emailed as a word document to Jason.harvey@ag.ok.gov no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 to be eligible for consideration.
For more information on the program, and to apply for a Specialty Crop Block Grant, visit https://ag.ok.gov/economic-development-and-agriculture-markets/.
