Two specialty meat shops in Tahlequah offer a wide range of choices for consumers.
Tinajero Meat Market has a selection of meats that are marinated with a secret family recipe.
“The marinade is a house secret,” said Destiny Jones, a helper in the carniceria, Spanish for butcher shop. “I’m not even allowed to know the ingredients. It’s a family thing.”
Owned by Gregorio Tinajero and his wife Martha Tinajero, the Tahlequah store is one of four the couple owns.
The most popular meat is the marinated taco meat, and the second favorite is the fajita, said Jones.
Customers can choose from an abundance of cuts of chicken, beef, pork, bone-in and boneless ribs, corned beef and ground beef. Dried and fresh chorizo sausage, another favorite of customers, goes well with eggs, said Jones.
In the front of the house of 1839 Cherokee Meat Company, there’s a large display case and freezer stocked with cuts of meat processed in-house, from harvesting to packaging.
In a tour of the facility, Adrian Sinclair, general manager, said part of the company’s mission is to provide a safe, clean product that people can be proud to take home to their families.
The large maroon mural along one wall stated that the mission of the company is to promote security for generations of Cherokee citizens, ranchers and communities.
The Cherokee Nation raises beef and bison. Cattle are pastured behind the Cherokee Casino, and buffalo are kept in Bull Hollow, by Kenwood, Oklahoma. Individuals can also bring their own animals, and deer which individuals have taken during hunting season, to be processed.
“We use a cap bolt stunning gun, a handheld device that uses a .25 caliber blank round to dispatch a bolt into the brain cavity which renders [the animal] senseless,” said Sinclair. “Once they are dispatched, [the animal is] pulled out and we start the skinning process.”
Sinclair said the animals are kept calm and cool while waiting to be brought into the plant.
“A high spike of lactic acid inside the blood, causes tougher [and dry] meat,” said Sinclair. “From stun to the bleeding of the animal is a very quick process, probably less than 30 seconds.”
Matt Perrier, Cherokee Nation Business spokesperson, that this is the most humane way of harvesting the animals, and it’s important that the animals be treated with respect.
The animals are hung in cooler rooms for a total 14 days, which allows for a much more tender meat. The carcass has to be chilled below 45 degrees Fahrenheit in 24 hours.
Part of the meat that is harvested, supports the Nation’s nutrition program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.