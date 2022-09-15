This National Taco Month is giving local purveyors and enjoyers something to "talk-o" about.
Lonny Qualls, chief cook and bottle washer at Greengo Banditos, said his most popular taco changes, according to what appears to be “comic, universal movements.”
“Some days, it’s nothing but carne asada, and then last Friday, out of nowhere, it was Baja shrimp,” said Qualls.
Qualls said it was odd, as he’d never sold so many Baja shrimp tacos before. But one taco is regularly a favorite.
“It’s our version of a quesa birria barbacoa taco,” said Qualls.
The food truck offers traditional street tacos and signature tacos, and while neither necessarily draw inspiration from the Tahlequah area, Qualls said some of his burritos do.
“Our burritos have local names,” he said. “The RiverHawk burrito has verde chicken and the Tahlequah Tiger burrito has spicy pork.”
Greengo Banditos first opened in July 2020. Qualls is half-Mexican and said he’s been cooking with his grandmother.
“She learnt me up,” he said.
Jared Taylor stopped by the food truck for a bite on Sept. 15. He said he goes there probably three times a week.
“I got the street tacos,” said Taylor. “I just got steak, cheese melted on the outside, and cheese on top.”
Taylor said he looks for a good flavor in his tacos and a little bit of crunch, but not too much.
“It’s gotta have cheese on it,” he said.
A spicy salsa is also important.
“Hottest is great,” he said. “A little goes a long way.”
What’s in Greengo Banditos’ hottest, homemade sauce? Qualls said it’s a secret.
The quest for spice extends across town to El Vaquero, where co-owner Leticia Olvera said many of her customers enjoy a spicy salsa on their food.
“I have a new hot sauce that is so very, very hot, she said. “Everybody likes it.”
Olvera described a day two weeks ago when a many came to El Vaquero and asked if they had a spicy salsa— spicier than anything the restaurant already had. Olvera said she went into the kitchen and made up a new spicy salsa right then and there.
“He ate the salsa and he said, ‘So very spicy, but so good,’” said Olvera.
El Vaquero’s most popular tacos are the chicken and steak, and marinated pork, or al pastor, tacos. She said the restaurant has a special every “Taco Tuesday" where tacos are $1.50 rather than $2 each.
Olvera said the restaurant will also have a special on tacos and alcohol on Sept. 16 for Mexico’s Independence Day.
