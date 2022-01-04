Spider-Man web widens with new multi-verse movie

What was set up to be the biggest blockbuster film of the holiday season, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” is being praised by locals.
The movie showcases how the beloved character has been engrained in the hearts of comic-book and superhero fans alike. And those who wish to avoid spoilers might want to stop reading.
The movie is filled with callbacks to previous Spider-Man films and includes the reprisal of two actors who donned the spidey suit. It also opened the door for a merger of worlds from the Marvel Cinematic Universe; the plot was predicated on the existence of a multiverse, including all of MCU’s characters, in addition to directors Sam Raimi’s and Marc Webb’s earlier versions of the web slinger.
Spider-Man was first brought to life by writer Stan Lee and illustrator Steve Ditko in Marvel Comic’s “Amazing Fantasy” No. 15, in 1962. While it’s believed that the publisher, Martin Goodman, was not sold on the idea of a teenager serving as a lead hero, the comic book was eventually published, which led to Peter Parker receiving his own book, “The Amazing Spider Man.”
From there, the story of Spider-Man spiraled into a media empire. Comic books, a live-action television series, video games, animated films, live-action films and more were developed, which only left fans wanting more.
The concept of a multiverse has been toyed with in comic books for years. The release of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” an animated film that follows Miles Morales – who is turned into the Spider-Man and realizes there are other dimensions of people who share his special skills – helped elevate the idea of a multiverse scenario being included in a live-action film.
Thus, the trilogy to Tom Holland’s MCU Spider-Man was created, to the joy of fans throughout the world. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” garnered a record-breaking $260 million at the box office in North America on its opening weekend. The film has since passed the $600 million mark and is among the highest-grossing films of all time.
“NWH tied up a lot of loose ends for several Spidermen, and even some of their nemeses,” said former Tahlequah Mayor Jason Nichols, who teaches political science at NSU. “The movie had the right balance of inside jokes, callbacks, action and character development. As with any movie where magic is a plot device, there are some things that Marvel may have to retcon or explain in upcoming films, but it made for a terrific daddy-daughter outing.”
Back to reprise their roles as Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield made waves in cinemas across the country, as they were there to console the MCU’S Spider-Man and fight alongside him, each having similar experiences. Although not allowed in theaters, videos of moviegoers watching the film have gone viral, as audiences cheered and hollered at the sight of Garfield and Maguire making their appearance.
Local resident Brad Terrapin described his emotions when he saw the two actors step through a portal created by Peter Parker’s best friend, Ned Leeds, who used the Sling Ring stolen from Doctor Strange.
“Andrew Garfield steps through and we all yelled! They talk, Ned used the ring again, opens up another portal, and it’s Tobey Maguire! We all yell again! But this time, I’m trying to hold back the flood of emotions and maybe a few tears after growing up reading Spider-Man comics along with the movies, and now the MCU,” Terrapin said.
Many fans of the friendly neighborhood web slinger suggest viewers watch the previous films to better understand the storyline of "No Way Home," as it features past villains, like Dr. Otto Octavius, The Green Goblin, the Sandman, Lizard and Electro.
“I had to go back and watch a couple of the Spider-Man movies to refresh my memory of how the bad guys become bad guys,” Sharon Parnell said.
Despite its being the largest film of the season, and despite the opinion of critics who see superhero movies as money grabs rather than art, it had a refreshing intimacy not found in other crusader films. The film’s multiverse brought together not only the Spider-Men of previous movies, but generations of Spider-Man fans. It’s exactly what the people asked for.
“This movie was amazing, a total fan service, but one that completely worked,” said Kadie Wabnum. “They all worked well together and had such energy and chemistry, it was sad to see it end.”
The only question now is where the Spider-Man franchise will go next. The multiverse concept has opened the door for a number of possibilities, some of which are likely already in works. Several locals would like to see a live-action movie feature Mile Morales, the first Black Spider-Man. But the realm of the storyline could go well beyond that of New York’s spidey.
“Now here’s the interesting part: The multiverse is cracked wide open now because of Loki, Scarlet Witch and Spider-Man,” Terrapin said. “This is Marvel’s way to bring in Blade, Ghost Rider, and mutants. They’ve all been ‘confirmed,’ but because of character rights being in other places, this is the only way that it could be done.”
