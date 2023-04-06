Students at Northeastern State University are in the midst of an intramural sand volleyball tournament and on April 6 players enjoyed some friendly competition.
Six teams of six played Thursday afternoon, starting with a match between Sigma Tau fraternity and Tri Sigma sorority members.
Brandon Moore of the Sigma Tau team said he expected a good and friendly game between them. Sydney Vann of the Tri Sigma team agreed.
“I think [Sigma Tau and Tri Sigma] have a bit of competition sometimes but I think it’ll be friendly,” said Vann.
NSU has hosted several other intramural tournaments and games this spring, including doubles cornhole, indoor soccer, dodgeball, and ping pong earlier this semester. Sand volleyball games are ongoing through April 13.
Intramural games allow some students to keep enjoying the sports they played before heading off to college.
“There’s a lot of us that played [volleyball] in high school and now we do intramurals for fun,” said Riley Schuler of the Tri Sigma team.
The two teams faced each other outside the Fit on a sand court, with the best of three games crowned victor. The rules go that for the first two games, teams play to 15 points and if a third game is necessary, they play to 20 points; however, they have to cinch the win by at least two points or the game continues.
The main difference between sand and regular volleyball?
“It’s harder to move,” said Lydia McAlvain of the Tri Sigma team. “Sometimes your feet just get stuck.”
And sometimes cold, too. Moore later joked that the sand felt like 20 degrees on his bare feet.
What’s next
Next of the NSU Intramurals Spring 2023 Schedule is a track meet on April 17; a free throw contest on April 18; a weight meet on April 19; and a swim meet on April 20.
