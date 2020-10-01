Spirit Aerosystems announced Thursday it will close the McAlester plant.
The Wichita, Kansas-based company said in a release that the McAlester plant closure was caused by the downturn of the commercial aviation market during the COVID-19 pandemic and the grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX. The closing affects 177 employees, according to a source familiar with the situation.
“Spirit AeroSystems now has an excess of production capacity across our global operations,” the company said in a press release. “As a result, we have made the difficult decision to close our facility in McAlester, Oklahoma. We know this will be a hardship for our employees and the community, and we are committed to working with them through this transition.”
The company said the fall-off in airline travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced overall demand for new commercial airplanes.
“In a matter of months, Spirit’s production rates for commercial aircraft fell from historic highs to much lower volumes,” Spirit said. “Airline travel, and corresponding demand for new airplanes, is not returning as fast as expected at this point. As a result, we continue taking steps to restructure our company for a protracted market downturn, including consolidating certain operations.”
McAlester Area Chamber Of Commerce CEO Krystal Bess said she will work with the Southern Workforce Board, Express Employment Professionals and other agencies to provide job assistance for any impacted employees.
The 737 MAX was grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration and other civil aviation authorities throughout the world in March 2019 following two crashes within five months in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed a total of 346 people.
Boeing announced in December 2019 that the company would halt production of the 737 MAX with no date for it to resume.
In January, Spirit announced layoffs at the McAlester, Tulsa, and Wichita, Kansas plants due to “ongoing uncertainty regarding the timing of when production will resume and the level of production when it does resume” of the 737 MAX and “allows Spirit to begin aligning its cost structure to the production suspension and, after such suspension, what Spirit expects will be production levels lower than Spirit’s levels in 2019.”
A Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification Act (WARN) submitted by Spirit to the state showed 134 workers were affected by the January layoff. A WARN notice was not available as of press time showing the number of workers affected by Thursday’s announcement.
Production was suspended again at Spirit’s three plants in March after Boeing announced a temporary suspension in production that lasted 14 days with the company saying they would continue to pay employees who are sent home during the two-week period due to the suspension.
Boeing’s production suspended was extended through May when Boeing announced production would resume with a gradual ramp up in production through the end of the year.
In June, Spirit said Boeing asked Spirit to “pause additional work on four 737 MAX shipsets and avoid starting production on sixteen 737 MAX shipsets to be delivered in 2020, until otherwise directed by Boeing” which caused Spirit to “declare an immediate reduction of the hourly workforce” in McAlester and Tulsa.
According to Spirit, Boeing made a third production rate change in 737 MAX production, lowering Spirit's production from 125 units to 72 units for 2020, a reduction of more than 80 percent from its 2019 production rates.
A test flight of the 737 MAX was conducted by the head of the Federal Aviation Administration Steve Dickson on Wednesday.
Dickson says his agency's technical and test flight data reviews are still ongoing and the re-certification process cannot and will not be rushed but he “liked what he saw” during a press conference following his test flight.
Spirit said the company will begin moving the work currently performed in McAlester to facilities in Tulsa and Wichita, Kansas with a residual amount placed with regional suppliers.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
