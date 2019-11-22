Teresa Padgett, registration clerk at W.W. Hastings Indian Hospital, and Carney Caughman, director of construction at Northeastern Health System, are two of 46 hospital team members statewide who received an Oklahoma Hospital Association Spirit of Legacy Award during the 2019 OHA Annual Convention, Nov. 14.
The front-line, behind-the-scenes and administrative employees received the award because they live the values and the mission of the organization each and every day through their attitude, commitment and personal values, creating a lasting legacy.
Award recipients were chosen by their hospitals for exemplifying the Spirit of Legacy because they: have made a lasting impact on the positive story of their hospital; live the values and mission of the hospital every day; exemplify the values of caring and healing in the community, outside the hospital walls; inspire and encourage new team members to live the mission; or help to build a lasting sense of culture and pride in the organization.
“We are pleased to honor these special hospital employees who are the heart and soul of their organizations and their communities,” said Patti Davis, president, Oklahoma Hospital Association. “These are the type of team members who exemplify the organization’s story and history, inspiring their colleagues and encouraging newer employees to do the same.”
