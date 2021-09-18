Spiro Mounds Archaeological Autumnal Equinox Walks on tap

SPIRO - The Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center is set to host the Autumnal Equinox Walks on Wednesday, Sept 22.
As the end of summer nears and crops are ready for harvest, it is time for one of the most important of ceremonies for the eastern Indigenous peoples, the Busk or Green Corn Ceremony. The Green Corn Ceremony marked the time of harvest and renewal with ceremonies that took place around the autumnal equinox in the Spiro area.
On Sept. 22 there will be three walks beginning at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7 p.m., led by archaeologist and Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center Manager Dennis Peterson. Each walk will take about two hours and require a mile of easy walking. Peterson will tell about this unique ancient Indigenous site, the types of mounds, why they were created, and why some are lined up for the solstice and equinox sunsets. He also will be on hand to answer your questions and discuss the history of the excavations, Indigenous ceremonies, and stories of the unusual happenings associated with the mounds.
The tours cost $5 for adults and $3 for children in addition to the regular daily admission fee. Oklahoma Historical Society and Spiro Mounds Development Association members do not pay the daily admission fee. No reservations are required, except for large groups. Payments can be made by cash or check, but credit cards are not accepted.
The Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center is the only ancient Indigenous site open to the public in Oklahoma and is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society.
The center is located three miles east of Spiro on Highway 9/271 and four miles north on Lock and Dam Road. For more information or to schedule a group or school tour, call 918-962-2062 or email spiro@okhistory.org.
