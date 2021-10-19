Health impacts of sugary treats don't need to cause a scare. Shape Your Future, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, recommends physical activity and practicing moderation by swapping candy for fun, healthy treats.
"Halloween highlights unhealthy habits that can lead to tooth decay and weight gain," said TSET Executive Director Julie Bisbee.
Trick-or-treating fills children's bags with sweet, calorie-filled treats. Studies have found that on Halloween, children can eat up to 3 cups of sugar.
Shape Your Future boasts tips to keep families healthy and happy. Before trick-or-treating, serve kiddos a protein-packed and veggie-filled meal to boost energy and reduce sugary cravings. For example, serve a Pumpkin-Shaped Vegetable Tray or Clementine Pumpkins to be festive and nutritious. Also, instead of handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, provide healthful alternatives like small boxes of raisins or bags of nuts.
"Balancing treats like candy and soda with advantageous alternatives, like unsalted popcorn, trail mix or fun pencils, is key to achieving a happy and healthy Halloween season," Bisbee said.
Non-food treats are popular and add variation. Offer items to trick-or-treaters like crayons, stickers, yo-yos or bouncy balls.
Grab the whole family to walk together while trick-or-treating for exercise. Shape Your Future urges all ghouls and goblins to participate in the Healthy Boost Halloween Scavenger Hunt. While trick-or-treating, participants perform the physical activity listed, like 10 jumping jacks, when a spooky item is spotted, like a jack-o-lantern.
For more healthy tips and tricks this spooky season, visit the Shape Your Future Halloween blog at ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
