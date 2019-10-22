Some Halloween traditions in one form or another have roots in varying religions and cultures dating back thousands of years.
The focus of the holiday has evolved from appeasing visiting souls of the dead or praying for those souls, and Halloween in America is now more about treats than tricks. According to the National Retail Federation's annual Halloween Spending Survey, $2.6 billion will be spent on Halloween candy in 2019.
The rise in buying candy for trick-or-treaters is due to a shift in safety precautions by parents who have heard urban myths, such as razor blades in apples.
Many no longer distribute homemade treats.
When asked about Halloween treats on the Daily Press Facebook page, Sharon Tarrance mentioned the homemade popcorn balls from her youth, and a few other people agreed those were their favorites.
Tarrance replied to Jack Webb's comment about how he and many other parents wouldn't allow their children to eat anything homemade.
"Yes, definitely a different time then, but those popcorn balls were delicious," responded Tarrance.
Autumn may mark the beginning of the baking season, but homemade goodies are not allowed for distribution at most schools due to health and safety concerns.
"I enjoy making pumpkin and apple breads during this season," said Susie Eden, with Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education Club.
While she doesn't get many youngsters at her door on Halloween, Eden likes to give out fast food coupons and apples.
At Vidalia's Cafe and Catering, some desserts in the case scream fall, such as turtle brownies or Oreo cheesecake. Cheyenne Akers said her favorite is probably the Monster Cheesecake or Brookies.
"The Monster Cheesecake is a bunch of little candies - all chocolates - mixed in a cheesecake," said Akers. "The Brookies are cookies-slash-brownies in one. They're amazing."
Fran Ridenhour, a member of the Woodall OHCE Club, said she hasn't had trick-or-treaters at her home in years.
"But I always loved to make treat bags filled with different store-bought candy," she said.
On Facebook, Kim Mitchell listed a few sticky sweet candies, and said her favorite treat on Halloween has always been caramel apples.
"It's hard to find a well-made one anywhere local. The closest I have found is in Eureka Springs, Arkansas," said Mitchell.
Smarties, those little candy tablets usually found in rolls, are Elizabeth Wulf's favorites.
"My boys know I claim all those from candy bags," said Wulf on Facebook.
Like other popular, inexpensive and non-chocolate candies, Smarties seem to be among those people either love or hate.
Robert Johnson recognized this debate with candy corn, but he still professes a love for the sugary and waxy pieces that have been around since the 1880s.
Candy corn are No. 1 on candystore.com's 10 Worst Halloween Candies list. The bulk candy company developed its best and worst candies lists by surveying over 30,000 customers and the rankings from 12 other online lists.
Following candy corn are last year's least favorites: circus peanuts.
Other best of the worsts are peanut butter kisses in their oily orange or black wrappers, wax soda bottles, and Necco Wafers.
Candy bars, according to candystore.com, are at the top of its 10 Best Halloween Candies list. Leading the best of are: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, Twix, Kit Kat, and M&Ms.
"I try to fill my candy bowl with a variety of full-sized bars for the trick-or-treaters," said Jeromy Klinger, whose personal favorites are Reese's and Life Savers Gummies.
