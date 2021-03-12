Officials with the Tahlequah Sports League said things are moving in the right direction ahead of opening season.
Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff, who is also TSL president, said signups are open through the end of February.
“As far as registration, we’re at probably 450 kids and we’ve got tons of kids in T-ball in both baseball and softball,” said Ratliff.
The coaches and assistant coaches meeting will be Sunday, March 14 at 1232 Woodard Ave. Those who attend will receive their rosters, get a stake claim on a practice field and time, briefed on COVID-19 protocols, fill out their background checks, and receive coaching tips from Jack Hendrick and Carrie Webb.
“We do need four or five baseball T-ball coaches,” said Ratliff. “Overall, we have great participation and we’re hoping to have between 450 and 500 range of kids. We anticipate on having some last-minute signups.”
Ratliff said the last day to signup is Monday, March 15, and the season is slated to begin April 12.
TSL is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization that supports and promotes sports and other recreational activities in the county. Kids ages 4-14 who are interested in baseball, softball, and T-ball are encouraged to seize the opportunity.
Get involved
For more information, call TSL at 918-822-1098 or visit the TSL Facebook page.
