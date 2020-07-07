Sports league overcomes obstacles

Officials with the Tahlequah Sports League acknowledge there have been some setbacks to the season with a global pandemic, but that's not stopping kids from participating.
Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff, who is also TSL president, said they have overcome many obstacles besides COVID-19.
"The first year of any organization is the the toughest; everything is new. What association? What insurance? What nights to play? Who buys the toilet paper? Who mows the grass?" Ratliff said. "In an existing league or business, this is already decided; for us, it was not, so we had to start from scratch."
Just days before the first pitch was to be thrown to open the season, TSL board members were informed a player had tested positive for the coronavirus.
"That's clearly not the way we wanted to start out," Ratliff said. "We made a public announcement to address the concern and received great support from the coaches and parents. Surprisingly, parents didn't pull their kids out."
Ratliff added there was another potential case, and games were postponed accordingly. He said they waited for test results before allowing kids to play.
"Just like everyone else, we are doing our best to keep an eye on this COVID curve ball," he said.
Another obstacle was vandalism to the new Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex before the opening season.
John Rozell, Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah sports coordinator, said damage was caused by foot traffic in the infield, and it was evident the mess wasn't made by people who were using the fields for practice.
But on Tuesday, July 7, Rozell said he hasn't dealt with the vandalism since late May.
"It's going really well. There hasn't been any vandalism at all and [the fields have] been too dry to do what they did before," Rozell said. "That's the issue now; it's been dry and I'm having to constantly water the infield."
Ballgames are being played three nights a week at Anthis-Brennan and Phoenix Park.
"Some nights, there are eight games at a time, then another eight after that, with 500 plus kids getting out of the house and having fun playing ball with their friends," Ratliff said.
"Lights on, the smell of popcorn and fresh-cut grass. A 'ding' in the distance followed by parents yelling and screaming. You bet I'm [proud] - especially since our kids and fans have continued to remain healthy."
Ratliff said TSL is already discussing a summer youth program for 2021, based on feedback they've received.
"If we can get cooperation from Cherokee Nation, Boys & Girls Club, Tahlequah Public Schools, United Keetoowah Band of Cherokees, and Northeastern State University, then we can provide a robust experience for kids that they will want to participate in," Ratliff said. "I truly believe tying the sports programs and the summer youth program together is what will separate us from other towns and cities, once again making this a better place to live, work, and play."
Ratliff stressed TSL has a passionate board with members who genuinely want what's best for their respective sports, community, and children.
