Sports league set to take to the field June 8

The newly revamped Tahlequah Sports League has had to make adjustments to accommodate the COVID-19 outbreak, but organizers are enthusiastic about the upcoming season.
Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff, who is also TSL president, said they are taking the virus very seriously and are following guidelines and protocols from United States Specialty Sports Association and other national organizations.
"The two big things will be encouraging fans to bring their lawn chars and asking each family to separate by at least 6 feet along the outfield fence. It's clearly different than everyone in the stands, like we are accustomed to," said Ratliff. "The second one is our concessions. We will be using an app, the Snack Monkey, for our concessions. It's like how you would call in and place your order to a restaurant for pickup."
Ratliff said organizers were already in talks about the app before the pandemic hit. Makers of the app are an Oklahoma startup tech company called 405 Technology.
"I have had several meetings with the owners about the software, and they are tailored specific to each concession stand and their menus. Once you download the app, all your info will be saved," said Ratliff. "Then you simply open the app on your phone, order and pay, then receive a text when it's ready for pickup. No more standing in line, no more cash, no more lost innings."
TSL is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization that supports and promotes sports and other recreational activities in the county. Kids ages 4-14 who are interested in baseball, softball, and T-ball are encouraged to seize the opportunity.
Ratliff's requested approval of the operations and facilities use agreement with the TSL was granted during a March 16 City Council meeting. The board approved a $9,857 fence project for TSP from Property Upkeep.
"The two main projects currently taking place are the perimeter fence around the baseball fields at Phoenix Park and the softball fields at Anthis-Brennan," said Ratliff. "Sports league facilitator John Rozell also has an office space and umpires' break room being built into the empty space above the restrooms at Phoenix Park."
Ratliff said they completed some of the drainage issue at Phoenix Park. A team tackled cleaning and painting to the concession stands at the park as well.
"[We're] still having issues with some of the water and utilities, and we hope Tahlequah Public Works Authority has us on their list," said Ratliff.
The councilor pledged that no matter the amount of work still ahead, fields will be ready for players and parents on June 8. Games will be played Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings, with rainouts on Fridays.
Get involved
For more info, call TSL at 918-822-1098 or visit https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=444936.
