FORT GIBSON — The smell of fresh-baked bread will once again permeate Fort Gibson Historic Site.
Spring Bake Day, an educational fundraiser, will take place on Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Staff will operate the oven all day, with fresh loaves of bread available around noon and 3:30 p.m. Fort Gibson coffee mugs will be available for sale, with a complimentary sample tasting of beans included while supplies last.
The rest of the fort will be open to tour during the event. Regular admission fees apply unless visitors are only onsite to get bread and visit the gift shop. There is no cost to sample the bread, but donations are appreciated.
Many rooms have been furnished at the log fort to illustrate what life was like for the various people who once lived at the outpost. Visitors can view furnished officers’ quarters, married soldiers’ quarters, enlisted men’s barracks, and the guest space where notable visitors stayed while passing through the territory. Other buildings include the mess hall where soldiers ate, the magazine where munitions were stored, and the commissary where goods were sold.
For more information, call 918-478-4088. The Fort Gibson Historic Site is at 907 N. Garrison Ave. in Fort Gibson.
The Fort Gibson Historic Site is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve, and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.