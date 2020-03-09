HULBERT – Three Forks Nature Center in Sequoyah State Park will offer special activities for spring break.
All ages are welcome, but children must be accompanied by an adult. All activities take place at the Nature Center, unless otherwise noted. The outdoor amphitheater is west of the Nature Center, and guests can use the Nature Center parking lot.
An animal program, with feeding, takes place each day at 2 p.m.
A Tyke Hike Scavenger Hunt is set for Wednesday, March 11, at 10:30 a.m.
Check out the sunset on Friday, March 13, starting at 7 p.m. in the amphitheater.
Daily science-based activities are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. in the nature center for March 14-22.
Janelle Adair, United Keetoowah Band, returns to tell stories at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, in the outdoor amphitheater. Attendees should meet at the Nature Center.
On Friday-Saturday, March 20-21, camp host Mrs. Samwick will have story time at 9 a.m.
For more information on Three Forks Nature Center, call 918-772-2545 or visit www.travelok.com/state-parks/13299.
