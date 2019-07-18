A nonprofit corporation comprised of landowners, residents and supporters who organized to "actively engage in the preservation of the Spring Creek Watershed" will celebrate its 25th anniversary and make plans for the future.
The Spring Creek Coalition invites those who are interested in joining, supporting its efforts or learning about the creek to take part in a day of activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27. The event, for which those who plan to attend must register by Friday, at Timberlake Ranch east of Peggs — donations are encouraged.
Morning activities will include face painting and games for all ages, a concert featuring Travis Fite — the coalition's new president — and singer-songwriter Monica Taylor, and a large aquarium provided by Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation with fish taken from local streams. The morning will be capped off with a smoked hog lunch and celebration. Guests are being asked to bring their drinks.
Afternoon activities will include a biology walk led by Blue Thumb Volunteer Coordinator Cheryl Cheadle, who will lead participants on a short stroll through the creek. Cheadle will point out "land use practices that make Spring Creek what it is," aquatic life and habitat.
Other water activities include stand-up paddle boards and kayaks on site. Those who attend are encouraged to "dress to get wet" and wear closed-toe shoes if planning to walk the creek.
Fite, who succeeds longtime coalition President Beth Rooney, said the anniversary celebration will be an opportunity "to increase membership, rally support for Spring Creek Coalition, and raise awareness about the assault of the massive industrial poultry operations on this pristine watershed."
"We are not talking about chicken houses, we are talking about industrial farm operations of 12-plus houses per setting," Fite said. "Each of those has 40,000 birds per nesting cycle, which is five or six a year because of the way they do it now. That's a lot of waste ... that is not being managed properly."
Since its incorporation in 1994 as a nonprofit, the Spring Creek Coalition has planted more than 2,000 trees and removed tons of trash from the creek during its annual clean-ups. The coalition also encouraged the use of Spring Creek and the surrounding watershed as an area for scholarly research, sponsored educational outings and other events.
During its first 25 years the coalition has been recognized statewide for its work within the Spring Creek Watershed. In 2015, it earned Oklahoma's environmental excellence "Best of the Best" award in 2015 from Keep Oklahoma Beautiful and a Certificate of Merit for "preservation and restoration of valuable bird-friendly habitat" from the Oklahoma Ornithological Society.
The nonprofit collaborated with Grand River Dam Authority in recovering one of the largest illegal dumps in Cherokee County, and it supported a foreign species lawsuit that produced a ruling in 2006 prohibiting the introduction of non-native species such as trout into high-quality waters such as Spring Creek. It was awarded "Conservation Organization" of 1995 by the Oklahoma Wildlife Federation.
Members, prospective members, supporters and those who would like to learn more about Spring Creek during the coalition's 25th anniversary celebration are being asked to call or send a text message by Friday to 918-822-0968. Callers are being asked to provide the number of adults and children.
Smoot writes for Muskogee Phoenix, a CNHI News Service publication.
