Spring means Garden Club members on duty

Members and volunteers with the Nasturtium Garden Club are active, now that spring has sprung and the flowers are blooming.
Club member Sandy Fitzgerald said members and volunteers are out every Thursday on Muskogee Avenue, maintaining the parklets - or bumpouts - some of which have been adopted by members themselves. Many businesses partner with the Garden Club to take care of the bumpouts.
"We maintain those and we plant things in them. They're not alike; no two are alike. In the fall, we have planted pansies for several years, and right now, if you drive down Main Street and see the pansies, those all were planted by Garden Club members in two mornings," said Fitzgerald.
Some businesses put in the landscaping, but the Garden Club takes care of it.
They used to plant dwarf zinnias, but Fitzgerald said they didn't have as good of luck and aren't planting those this spring.
"Last summer, we planted quite a few cannas [lilies], the tropical ones, and they're orange and purple or green and yellow. We planted a lot of those and they're already up and looking beautiful, and we don't actually plant anything in spring," she said.
The Garden Club boasts 20-25 members, and Fitzgerald said there is no limit on the number of people who can join.
"You don't have to be a member of Garden Club if you want to volunteer with us on Main Street to help either plant or weed," she said.
Those who are interested in becoming members or in volunteering can learn from scratch with the Garden Club.
"We're a very, very friendly group and talk a lot about gardening, and it's a good place to come and learn," Fitzgerald said.
Monthly meetings are held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. They usually involve a presentation or project from a member or a guest, and members often share plants with the group. Fitzgerald said June's meeting will feature a yard and garden tour of members, gardens and will begin at 4 p.m. in the Brookside House in Sequoyah City Park.
"Anybody is welcome to go to that tour; all they have to do is meet in the park at Brookside House," said Fitzgerald.
Darla Hix Langkamp is a Garden Club member who she said she started out as an advanced learner. She said a rewarding aspect of being a member of the club is the knowledge from the established members.
There is a Mayor's Garden at the Tahlequah Skate Park, and that's been in the making for some time. Mayor Sue Catron said she is grateful to the Nasturtium Club for their assistance with the garden, which is the circle flowerbed near the pavilion.
"When the old swimming pool was converted to become a part of the Skate Park, the toddler wading pool was left," said Catron. "Over time it gathered some dirt and a lot of trash."
The pool didn't hold water and Catron said she realized it would be something to soften the look of the Skate Park with just the right plants.
"As they were planting the bed, The Club ladies informed me they had dubbed it the 'Mayor's Garden,'" Catron said.
Several Cherokee County nurseries, growers, and businesses donate to the club, and even donated plants to the Mayor's Garden.
The Parks and Recreation Department brought in soil, mulch and got the area ready for the Garden Club.
Get involved
For information about the Nasturtium Garden Club, visit the Facebook page or call master gardener Barbara Partak at 918-456-9345.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.