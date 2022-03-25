With spring on their minds, patrons of the Tahlequah Public Library entered the Carnegie Room on March 24 to make spring wreaths out of plastic flowers and leaves.
Many attendees, like daffodils, have been waiting for winter to end so they can emerge and relaunch the craft series.
“For the Creative Craft Corner, we are making spring wreaths using embroidery hoops and various flowers and leaves,” said Jane Adams, a librarian.
For many, spring is a celebration of winter coming to a close, when flowers blossom, wild onions and garlic poke out of the ground, frogs croak, swallows return, woodpeckers drum, and leaves return to the trees.
“I love doing crafts. It’s free and it’s fun, and you learn something new. I like spring, so I’m ready for it to be here,” said Shannon Murphy, an attendee who came to make a spring wreath.
JoAnn Porch dropped by because she loves doing crafts and has participated in the past.
“I participated in this a couple of years ago, pre-COVID, and I just loved it, and I’ve missed it. I’ve missed learning different techniques. I love spring. I love the little daffodils that start blooming. They are this tall,” said Porch as she extended her fingers a couple of inches from each other. “And I love that. I love the birds singing in the morning.”
Patrons took the embroidery hoop and attached a burlap strip between two ends of it. On the burlap strip, they glued words like “home,” on wooden letters they painted. On the underside of the embroidery hoop, patrons glued on floral pits, leaves, and flowers, such as roses, sunflowers, and carnations to remind themselves of spring.
“It’s a chance for people to come out and do crafts outside of their house. The best part is that it’s free, so it’s something that gets you out,” said Adams. “We are finally doing things in person again, instead of handing out packets for people to take home. We are getting back to more and more people, because we haven’t had it in a few years.”
The event was very popular because patrons went home with an item that looks like something that could be picked up at a Hobby Lobby or Michael’s store.
“They turned out pretty good,” said Adams.
You're invited
The next Creative Craft Corner will take place on Thursday, April 28 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Attendees will have the chance to make a faux cactus garden from painted rocks.
