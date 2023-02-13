SQ 820 comes with set of challenges

The vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma will be in March, and to some PCP advocates, it’ll be good news for Tahlequah. But most in the law enforcement community have a negative view.
State Question 820 would legalize recreational use of marijuana for those 21 or older. The measure does have its benefits, as it would generate close to half a billion dollars in a new marijuana tax revenue for Oklahoma in the first five years.
“The Oklahoma Tax Commission will collect a 15% excise tax on recreational use sales, above applicable sales taxes. Excise tax revenues will fund implementation of the law, with any surplus revenues going to public school programs to address substance abuse and improve student retention (30%), the General Revenue fund (30%), drug addiction treatment programs (20%), courts (10%), and local governments (10%),” a summary of the petition stated.
“Medical and recreational will have two different sales tax. If you are a licensed Oklahoma patient, the MMJ tax will stay at 7%, recreational will be a 15% Marijuana Sales Tax,” said Meghan Smith, general manager of Earth Medicine Curiosity Gift Shop.
Colorado legalized marijuana for people 21 or older in November 2012, and since then, it’s become a $2 billion per year industry.
Smith said owners of dispensaries would be required to file for an adult-use marijuana license through the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, and if accepted, they will be allowed to sell medical and recreational products.
The measure would allow anyone 21 or older to possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana, and grow up to six plants and six seedings for personal use.
“Anyone over the age of 21 can purchase [marijuana] with a valid ID, tourists, people from out of state, etc.,” she said.
Oklahomans voted to legalize medical marijuana in June 2018. The industry has grown so fast that even area residents working in it are surprised when more facilities open their doors.
The state has over 2,800 licensed dispensaries, and 33 of them are in Tahlequah. City officials said there is no limit on how many dispensaries can be opened in Tahlequah.
Smith said it’s a competitive market in Tahlequah, and she would like to see the new measure help all dispensaries in the area, as well as more money brought in for the city and county.
“We’ve all been fighting hard to be here and still fighting the stigma. Overall, I think recreational [marijuana] will be great for Oklahoma,” she said.
SQ 820 would also provide expungement opportunities for those convicted of marijuana charges. But that could complicate court procedures.
District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp said it is too early to tell just how much of an additional burden it would be for state offices, but all expungements require a background investigation.
“I have attended trainings where Colorado investigators have discussed the significant problems they have had with recreational marijuana. In essence, it completely changed drug investigations,” he said.
He said if SQ 820 passes, his office will be proactive and use its knowledge of Colorado and other recreational states to adapt and focus on community safety.
The question will be on the March 7, 2023, special election ballot, and Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell said it would become effective after the state certifies the election on March 14, 2023, should it pass.
