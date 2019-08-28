SQUALL CAUSES DAMAGE

Cherokee County Commissioners got a jumpstart late Monday night on cutting and clearing downed trees and roadways after severe thunderstorms swept through the area.
District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard said most of the damage consisted of fallen trees and erosion on the roadways.
That included softball-sized rocks on a span of State Highway 82B. Hubbard's crew was out assessing the storm damage beginning at 10 last night.
District 2 Commissioner Mike Brown said downed trees were blocking the road, and roadways in his jurisdiction did have normal wash-outs consistent with a heavy storm.
"We are cutting and clearing right now," he said Tuesday morning.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall worked through the night, and he confirmed there were several "big trees" across power lines. Because of that, his employees had to wait until Lake Region Electric Cooperative crews arrived. Tahlequah Public Works Authority crews were also out in force.
Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood confirmed Tahlequah received 2.9 inches of rain during the storms. No major damages were reported other than electrical hazards caused by downed power lines. The Tahlequah Fire Department and other volunteer units were on hand to help with those.
"The Tahlequah Street Department was out last night to clear the streets and the police department was out to help shut flood gates," said Underwood.
He said a small crew from Emergency Management was assessing data and providing information to the US National Weather Service in Tulsa during the storms. Underwood said the Illinois River has not had any problems, as of yet.
LREC said on its Facebook page that the storms created several scattered outages, and the majority of those were caused by trees falling into power lines, along with lightning strikes.
"We have all of our crews and two additional contractor crews out repairing the damage. Based on the outages that have been reported and our current damage assessment, we expect all damage to be repaired not later than [Tuesday] evening," LREC said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, LREC reported Tahlequah had one outage remaining, and Keys had 35 outages. Park Hill had 88, Peggs had six, and Lowery had 11.
To report an outage to LREC, call the office 918-772-2526. The co-op cannot take outage reports through Facebook.
