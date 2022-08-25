Tahlequah Public Schools Resource Officers this week held training to help prepare staff and students for a potential shooting event – a trend that has become all too common these days.
Officer Marcus Sams, director of operations for Tahlequah Behavior Modification Placement, said the SROs go through a training called ALICE: alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate.
“The ALICE approach is an alternative to the more passive lockdown method by empowering individuals to make critical decisions during a crisis,” Superintendent Tanya Jones stated in a letter addressing parents and guardians.
The training is scenario-based, and SROs start by announcing an armed intruder is in the building. The goal is for school staff and students to react accordingly.
“It is no longer black and white. [The teacher] is responsible for your safety,” said Randy Jordan, Greenwood Elementary SRO officer. “When I started here 15 years ago, it was written down in black and white, but every situation is different.”
TPS has an intruder drill and a fire drill during the first 15 days of each semester.
“We’re going classroom to classroom and going over our drills that we always have. We explain to the students the difference between a lockdown and an intruder-on-campus drill,” Jordan said.
The sad reality is that this training is needed to ensure children do not become targets for a school shooter’s gun. According to NPR, there have been 27 school shootings so far in 2022. The most high-profile one occurred on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children were killed. It took law enforcement officers 74 minutes to breach the door and end the massacre.
Video footage from inside the school at the time of the shooting showed officers cowering behind walls, checking their phones, and discussing a plan of action, all while students and teachers died waiting for help.
“Doing something is better than doing nothing. It’s a reason we don’t hide under desks and just wait. I can promise you, we are coming. We are not going to wash our hands. We are not waiting on shields; we’re coming,” Jordan said.
The SROs discussed a variety of scenarios that could happen if a shooting were to occur on different parts of the campus. They said there are different reactions to various scenarios and educated the students on what action was best-suited for the situation at hand.
The common response from the high school students, especially the boys, is to fight the shooter, according to Sams.
“Preach to them that our goal is to get away from him. If he grabs ahold of you, you do what you have to do to get loose,” said Brian Stanglin, Tahlequah Middle School SRO officer.
The SROs and school officials declined to disclose specific details as to what students would do in each scenario, saying that privacy would prevent potential shooters from planning ways to circumvent the training.
