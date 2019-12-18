SROs think mock drills make students prepared

The School Resource Officers for Tahlequah Public Schools stay up to date with evolving training when it comes to keeping their campuses safe.
CNN reported last month that there had been 45 school shootings so far this year. The SROs go through a training called ALICE: alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate.
"It's a scenario-based training and we teach an actual response to a shooting," said Tahlequah Middle School SRO Brian Stanglin. "We'll have an alert and have the students locked behind doors, and then we will give out directions or notifications over the intercom to what's going on."
Stanglin said each scenario is different, so teachers and students can react differently.
"It really is the best program I've seen since I've been in law enforcement," said Stanglin. "It really makes the students react rather than just sitting and waiting."
At the first of every year, training is conducted at some of the schools: one year at the elementary schools, and the next year at the middle school and high school.
"We will go classroom to classroom and break up into teams and make sure we touch up on every teacher and every student with that training," said Greenwood Elementary SRO Randy Jordan.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King held an Active Shooter Training Drill at Heritage Elementary School in October to prepare officers in case disaster strikes.
"We use schools to do the training. We've all been though those and use our own sites because it makes it more familiar," said Sequoyah Elementary SRO Cody Warren.
While it's not mandatory for every school district to use a mock shooting as a training tool, Stanglin said legislation is "coming down" to make it a new norm.
"There are still some schools in the state that just lock down, which is insufficient," he said. "I mean, it's horrible to the students. Every time we have a school shooting or a big act of violence, there's a huge push for there to be officers in school. I think there is a big push, but a lot of people -- when something is not going on -- may not feel a need for us to be in the schools."
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has three deputies who are part-time SROs: Kaitlin Rafalko, Austin Cluck, and Bob Lewandowski.
Rafalko said she mostly deals with truancy, vaping, and drug issues when she responds to the four schools to which she's assigned. While she isn't at the schools from 7 a.m.- 4 p.m. every day, she continuously monitors the schools throughout the day.
"I let the schools know to call me if something comes up, even if I'm scheduled to patrol the streets," she said. "CCSO told me to never make a routine to go, in case something were to happen with a student, parent, or someone to know exactly when we would be there."
SROs may be taking on extra tasks and more hours to provide a safe environment for students and teachers, but they also give more credit to their school districts.
"Our school district really go out of their way to build relationships for these kids," said Stanglin. "They educate but they really try to help these kids in anyway they can."
Tahlequah High School SRO Reed Felts echoed his fellow officers and said all of them know they are part of the Tahlequah School District family.
"I can't say enough about my vice principals and my counselors, and I get to see it on a daily basis," said Felts. "These people go out of their way to help these kids, and we get to be a part of it."
Sadly, for some students, the school is their "safe place" where they can be heard and seen. The officers know there are students in the elementary schools who are afraid of getting sent home.
"They just survive at home and they come to school for their safe place," said Cherokee Elementary SRO Brad Robertson. "They want to be here."
Rafalko said she is, first and foremost, a Cherokee County deputy, and she keeps that in mind when it comes to the well-being of each student at her schools.
"Everyone is a mandated reporter for child abuse or neglect," said Rafalko. "However, when disclosures happen at school, the school contacts the SRO to either contact the Department of Human Services or work with them in the investigation, as far as taking the initial report."
Tahlequah Police Department Officer Lane Cobb is a part-time SRO for Tahlequah High school, and Officer Pam Bell is Heritage Elementary's SRO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.