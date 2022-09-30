Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi announced Sept. 27 that the Social Security Administration is establishing an Office of Native American Partnerships within the Office of the Commissioner.
This office will elevate and centralize efforts to administer comprehensive programs and policies related to American Indians and Alaska Natives. It will enhance the agency’s relationship with tribes and serve as the primary point of contact on tribal affairs for all stakeholders.
“We remain steadfast in our commitment to reducing barriers to ensure people who are eligible for our benefits receive them,” said Kijakazi. “Establishing our new Office of Native American Partnerships strengthens that commitment by providing tribal communities more representation and a strong advocate, messenger, and facilitator within Social Security’s Office of the Commissioner.”
The Office of Native American Partnerships will be responsible for many functions to assist tribal communities throughout the country. It will seek to improve services to communities by engaging in meaningful national and regional policy consultations, roundtable discussions, and seminars with tribal and federal experts. It will also coordinate internal agency Native American efforts, increase external program awareness to the tribal community, help to recruit a diverse candidate pool for hiring at all levels of social security, and serve as the primary point of contact for tribal government offices to foster transparency and collaboration. Additionally, the office will conduct ongoing data collection and analysis to improve outreach to tribal communities.
Establishing the Office of Native American Partnerships supports President Biden’s 2021 Executive Order 13985: Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities, as well as other federal guidance on coordination and collaboration with tribal governments.
For more information, visit https://www.ssa.gov/people/aian/.
