MUSKOGEE – More than two years after the novel coronavirus began spreading around the globe, its impact continues to ripple across the United States.
There have been 79,691,000 COVID-19 cases in the United States, and more than 970,000 deaths attributed to the disease caused by the virus. The pandemic pushed the nation's health care system to its limits.
A data brief published in November by the American Hospital Association shows it also took a toll on health care professionals. It cites a Kaiser Family Foundation/Washington Post poll that found 30% of health care workers considered leaving the profession during the pandemic and about 60% reported harm to their mental health due to pandemic-related stress.
"Emotional health and well-being of staff," resurgences of pandemic-related hospitalizations, and pre-existing workforce pressures combined to produce "critical staffing shortages" at U.S. hospitals. The AHA data brief on analysis of data by Mercer that projects the shortage will persist, with a "critical shortage of 3.2 million health care workers by 2026."
St. Francis Hospital Muskogee will open a new tower at about the same time, adding 125 new beds that will require additional staffing. Construction of the $150 million project is expected to begin during the next 12 months and take up to four years to complete.
Laura Landwerlin, vice president of strategy, marketing and communications for St. Francis Health System, said the Tulsa-based nonprofit invested heavily in its employees during the past year. She said the investments in the network of clinics and hospitals workforce included three rounds of increases for starting wages, raises for more than 5,000 employees in 335 different job classes, and two rounds of increases for registered nurses.
"In total, these wage adjustments represent more than a $50 million increase — annually — in our commitment to and investment in our workforce," Landwerlin said, noting the share for Muskogee-area employees totaled $26.7 million. "This is in addition to the more than $25 million we paid through an across-the-board 3% salary increase and a retention bonus for all employees in 2021."
In addition to financial enticement, Landwerlin said there is a greater emphasis at St. Francis on employee engagement and wellness.
"We hope that these investments in our employees — financial, emotional and spiritual well-being — will position St. Francis as the health care employer of choice in the Muskogee area, as we are in the other markets that we serve," Landwerlin said.
St. Francis Hospital Muskogee President Michele Keeling said earlier this week the hospital will be better equipped to "serve every patient who needs the high-quality care we provide” once the new construction is complete. She said that "goes a long way toward ensuring every citizen of Muskogee will have access to the best possible care when they need it — close to home and in a facility that is consistent with the St. Francis standard.” .
Landwerlin said "environment of care" not only affects patient care, it has an impact on "employee satisfaction."
"People want to work in a high-quality, up-to-date environment and this new expansion will be the most advanced and optimized healthcare facility in the region." Landwerlin said. "Many of the features included in this expansion are elements that have been in place at other St. Francis facilities for many years and are part of our standard in construction and renovation projects."
Some of those features, Landwerlin said, will include larger patient rooms with extra room for families and guests and spacious nursing stations and areas for staff. She said the building will be constructed of "sustainable and environmentally responsible materials and engineering, and improved wayfinding."
The project will be constructed in phases, Landwerlin said. Some improvements and updates will be open to the public before the expansion project is completed.
