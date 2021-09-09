Stair Climb to commemorate tragedy of 9/11

Northeastern State University’s ROTC will host the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.
Each year, NSU’s ROTC group, and local firefighters, will commemorate the 9/11 events and honor the memory of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2021.
Paying homage to first responders who died that day, the group undertakes the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb by trekking nearly 110 stories at NSU’s Doc Wadley Stadium – the equivalent of what those heroes climbed in the World Trade Center to save victims.
On that day, 343 firefighters, 70 law enforcement officers and nine EMS workers perished in the attacks.
The public is invited to watch the stair climb, as well as participate; the children of firefighters usually take part.
The event is this Saturday, Sept. 11, from 6:30 to 10 a.m.
