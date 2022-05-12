On Saturday, May 14, the National Association of Letter Carriers will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Stamp Out Hunger, the country's largest one-day food drive, provides communities with an easy way to donate food to those in need.
Returning to the traditional drive this year, residents can simply leave their donations of non-perishable food items – canned soup, vegetables, meats, pasta, rice, cereal – in a sturdy bag next to their mailbox before mail delivery on Saturday, May 14. City and rural letter carriers will collect these items, which then will be distributed to food banks and pantries, churches and shelters in the community.
"Life can deal ordinary hard-working people very difficult hands, especially over the last two years. Millions of Americans live in challenging situations, uncertain of where their next meal will come from or if at all. They’re our customers, our neighbors, our families. They include children and seniors we see every day," said Becky Hernandex, media contact for the U.S. Postal Service. "Some household members may have lost a job, are facing a serious medical condition, or are dealing with the unexpected responsibility of caring for grandchildren. Sadly, one in five households experiencing food insecurity is home to a military veteran. So often, this food drive makes a positive difference for them."
With over 29 years of letter carriers’ commitment to the national food drive and over 1.8 billion pounds of food collected, our communities are still in need across the country. On May 14, area residents are urged to join letter carriers in the challenge to end hunger by placing a bag of non-perishable food by their mailbox.
