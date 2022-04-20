Selected students from Cherokee, Greenwood, and Heritage elementary schools took to the Tahlequah High School campus to participate in the STAR workshop, where they learned from older students and prepared for an upcoming concert.
“These are kids who are gifted in the arts realm,” said Holly Sisk, THS choir director. “It started years ago for kids who display musical talent.”
About 10 years ago, Lisa Presley, current director of federal programs and grants, and Libby Osburn, director of the gifted and talented program, worked with Sisk to develop the STAR program. It encourages collaboration between high school and elementary school students with similar musical and artistic backgrounds.
The elementary students are being mentored by the THS jazz choir, and the students are preparing for "Hitch Your Wagon to a STAR," a spring vocal music celebration that will run from May 9-10 at the THS Performing Arts Center. Each of the two shows will start at 7 p.m.
“We will have a little bit of everything. We are hoping to have an alumni choir,” said Sisk.
The elementary students are working on “Shine on Me,” a traditional Black spiritual.
In past years, the STAR program students have performed at the Fall Follies, which takes place at the end of the fall semester. This year, Sisk has moved the performance to May to accommodate the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have some surprises on our sleeve. We are inviting a guy from New York City who is a wizard on the piano. We are going to sing and involve the audience,” she said.
In the meantime, high school students are mentoring the elementary students to prepare them for the performance.
“We do team-building activities. They break up into small groups. I stay out and let the high school kids do the mentoring where the kids get to know each other. It’s a lot of work, but the kids love it. The kids love STAR music,” said Sisk.
To participate in the STAR program, students are identified by their mentoring teacher at their elementary school. Third-, fourth-, and fifth-graders may be invited to take part in the choir.
“I'm glad our school recognizes students who are talented in art and music. From my understanding, once they are placed in the program, they are recognized as a gifted and talented student in music until they graduate,” said Brandon Bruce, Heritage Elementary music teacher. “I know the Heritage kids today had a blast working with Mrs. Sisk and her jazz choir.”
He said that in addition to the Fall Follies concert, in the past, STAR students have participated in the THS Homecoming parade, and they have performed with the high school band at the last home football game of the year.
Local elementary music teachers support the program because it helps students who have a disposition to music to be able to grow.
“It’s a chance for those who have a special interest in music to sing in different performances and try out different things,” said Ramona Frazier, Greenwood Elementary music teacher. “It gives them a chance to experience new opportunities.”
Hitch Your Wagon to a STAR will be a free concert, but donations will be accepted. Money raised will benefit the music and arts programs throughout the school district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.