Start, end dates slated for Indian Road fixes

County officials said work is progressing on repairing Indian Road, with estimated start and completions date now set.
District 3 Cherokee County Commissioner Clif Hall had six roads underwater or washed out after the May 5 flooding. Three major areas on Indian Road were closed.
“There’s four sites; A, B, C, and D. Sites B and C are in Cherokee County and sites A and D are in Sequoyah County, and then we have landslides between A and B and on past between B and D,” Hall said.
Sites A and B have been bid out and Bronze Oak LLC, based out of Tulsa, should begin work around Feb. 15.
Hall said he has a pre-bid on site C and that should be rewarded the second week of February.
“We’ll make our decision after [Feb. 7] on whose the winning bid on site C,” Hall said.
An Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads was declared due to all the damage sustained May 5. The ERFO program assists federal agencies with repair and reconstruction of tribal transportation facilities and other federally-owned roads open to public travel.
A $400,000 ETR loan for Indian Road and the emergency repair to site C was accepted by the board of commissioners earlier this week. Hall said that request will go to the statewide Circuit Engineering District Board next week.
“Our job should take – they’ll probably give it a four-month window, but it could go quicker than that. Site C will be a quicker fix than A and B. Sites A and B are requiring pre-cast or pouring concrete boxes and there’s a lot of work there to go on,” he said. “Now that’s not the whole job, that’s just my site C. We’ll estimate 60 days, it’ll probably be 120 days in the scope but I can see it going quick if the weather holds out good.”
The plan is to have a culvert at site D, in Sequoyah County, replaced with a 10-foot diameter steel pipe culvert along with a new guardrail. Commissioners said bids for the project have been opened and awarded.
District 2 Commissioner Beau Burlison said the project starts in February and is estimated to be complete in October. Hall said sites A and B took the biggest hit during the May 5 flood.
Cherokee Nation took lead for sites A and B and secured funding while the CED in Muskogee conducted the engineering design on it.
Hall obtained funding through the Tribal Transportation Program, which he was awarded $386,000 from District 3 Councilor Wes Nofire to go toward site C.
Timing of any and all road projects and repairs are weather permitting.
Learn more
The Daily Press will refrain from doing more updates regarding Indian Road until the situation changes. For more information, the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners meets every first and third Monday of the month at the Cherokee County Courthouse. Hall's office can be reached at 918-458-6503.
