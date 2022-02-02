The Cherokee County Republican Party will meet Monday, Feb. 7, at the Armory Municipal Center Room 3, 100 N. Water St. at 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor will be the speaker. O'Connor has announced he will seek to be elected to the post he holds. He will be running against Gentner Drummond, who spoke to the CCRP in November, in the Republican primary.
O'Connor was appointed as Oklahoma's 19th attorney general by Gov. Kevin Stitt on July 23, 2021. He has practiced law in Oklahoma for over 40 years, most recently in private practice at Hall Estill, a Tulsa-based law firm. Throughout his career, he has primarily focused on civil litigation including complex commercial and insurance litigation. He served as outside general counsel for numerous businesses.
Each year since 1995, his peers have given John an AV peer review rating through Martindale-Hubbell, the highest level of professional excellence and ethics at which an attorney can be ranked by peers. He has been recognized as an Oklahoma Super Lawyer, one of Oklahoma's Top Rated Lawyers, and a Best Lawyer in America.
Oklahoma U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe, James Lankford and Tom Coburn have all nominated John to the White House for federal judgeships. In 2018, former President Donald Trump nominated O'Connor as a candidate for U.S. District Judge for the Northern, Western and Eastern Districts of Oklahoma.
O'Connor earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and public administration from Oklahoma State University and a law degree from the University of Tulsa College of Law. A Tulsa native, he has been married to his wife, Lucia, for 43 years.
The Cherokee County Republican Party seeks to engage conservative, constitutional, liberty-minded citizens of Cherokee County in the political process with education and outreach. All those interested are invited to attend the club meetings, events, and activities. Email the club to be added to the Cherokee County Republican Party at CherokeeCountyGOP@gmail.com. Republican candidates wanting to speak at the club can call Cherokee County Republican Chairman Josh Owen at 918-822-3237.
