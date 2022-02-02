Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Icy conditions with periods of freezing rain. High 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 5 to 8 inches.