OKLAHOMA CITY -- A former Norman Public Schools teacher may have her teaching license stripped for encouraging her students to visit a link that offers students free access to a Brooklyn Public Library card.
The state Department of Education said Summer Boismier's action violates Oklahoma teaching standards by "promoting explicit sexual materials to minors," and by providing "unlawful racist instruction" in such a way that it violates the rules enacted under a new state law that proponents say prohibits the teaching of "critical race theory." The agency has initiated legal proceedings to revoke her license to teach in Oklahoma.
The complaint alleges that by encouraging her students to visit the website, Boismier willfully encouraged her students to access 21 "books at issue" that are accessible via ebook or audiobook through the library's Books Unbanned program. Many of the "books at issue" that the State Department of Education lists are more contemporary ones with LGBTQ or racial injustice themes, but its list also includes well-known literary classics like "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Of Mice and Men," according to the complaint.
In a statement posted on social media, Boismier wrote that she's "bemused" to see the education department "commit so completely to a work of fiction, especially as the new 'leadership' imposes a walnut-sized worldview on public education."
Boismier first drew Republican ire last year when she covered her classroom bookshelves in red bulletin board paper with messages written in black marker in response to new district classroom library book protocols.
The complaint alleges Boismier wrote "Books the state doesn't want you to read" and "Definitely don't scan me" with an arrow pointing to the QR code to obtain a free Brooklyn Public Library card.
Her display generated a parental complaint and ignited a firestorm of national controversy. Some Oklahoma Republican lawmakers called for her teaching license to be investigated or revoked. State Superintendent Ryan Walters accused her of providing "access to banned and pornographic material," although she did not provide access to any specific book, only to a library. Norman Public Schools has also previously said it has no districtwide bans.
The complaint also alleges that Boismier had three books on her classroom bookshelf that she "intended to make available to students" that Norman Public Schools "regarded as inappropriate" -- "Gender Queer," "The Bluest Eye" and "All Boys Aren't Blue," according to the complaint.
Boismier later voluntarily resigned from her teaching job and has since taken a job with the Brooklyn Public Library. She has continued to insist she violated no laws and has said she planned to keep her Oklahoma teaching license.
In her statement, Boismier said nothing "will (ever) stop me from insisting on every teacher's obligation to educate responsibly as well as every student's right to read freely and learn fully."
She also said that the complaint is "a direct assault on teachers who refuse to teach from places of fear, the students who refuse to learn from places of fear and the communities that refuse to become literal places of fear."
Boismier wrote that even if she loses her certificate, she'll continue to speak in support of marginalized voices "silenced by Oklahoma's war on word," and will continue to resist "the fill-in-the-blank bigotry of laws" like House Bill 1775.
She did not immediately respond to a question Wednesday about whether she plans to fight the revocation effort.
Norman Public Schools did not respond to a request for comment about the State Department of Education's allegation about the district finding three books it "regarded as inappropriate" on Boismier's classroom shelves.
A spokesman for Walters said, "We will let the revocation document speak for itself."
The complaint alleges that the parent who first reported Boismier's display was concerned about the book "Gender Queer," which "contains graphic imagery, sexually explicit text and mature themes delivered in a style reminiscent of a comic book or graphic novel."
The complaint contends that Boismier violated Oklahoma teaching standards by "promoting explicit sexual materials to minors," by willfully encouraging students to access "explicit sexual material." The lawsuit alleges promoting "sexually explicit" books like "Gender Queer" and "Lawn Boy" to children amounts to "an act of moral turpitude."
It also alleges she violated State Board of Education rules that prohibit discrimination based on race or sex by encouraging students to read the book "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You." The complaint alleges that book contains "unlawful racist concepts."
The state Department of Education wants the revocation to be effective as early as April 10.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
