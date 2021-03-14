OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday released its official safety recommendations for families across the state of Oklahoma gathering or traveling for Spring Break amid COVID-19.
“We’re at a critical point in fighting back against COVID-19,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye. “Cases and hospitalizations are beginning to decline — but they will almost certainly rise again if we take our foot off the gas now. As you take time during spring break to relax with loved ones, I urge you to continue avoiding large gatherings and following CDC guidelines.”
As a reminder, large gatherings of more than 10 have the potential to spread the virus in communities, further increasing the risk of infection. For those who do choose to gather, OSDH recommends that they take advantage of the warming weather to meet outdoors with loved ones and friends.
For those who plan to travel, they should get a COVID-19 test to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, particularly for college students returning home.
Following the CDC’s release of updated guidelines, OSDH has provided new recommendations for individuals who are fully vaccinated. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 two weeks after they have received their first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and after their second dose for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Fully vaccinated people can omit wearing masks if visiting small groups of other fully vaccinated people indoors or if visiting with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease.
Those who choose to gather with any number of people who have not been vaccinated should still wear a mask, wash their hands, and watch their distance. OSDH recommends that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, should continue following the three W’s in public spaces.
For more information on CDC holiday guidelines visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html.
