State divorce rate falls, but still 7th highest in country

Marriage and divorce rates are on the decline across the United States, and the same is true for Oklahoma - and results are similar for Cherokee County.
Although the number of Oklahomans getting married has dropped by 9% since 2011, the divorce rate has also fallen 16%, according to a recent QuoteWizard study. This suggests that while the state marriage rate is down, those saying "I do" are staying together more than they did 12 years ago.
The study also found that Arkansas, West Virginia and Maine have the highest percentages of people who are divorced, while Utah, Idaho and Wyoming have the highest percentages of people who are married. Oklahoma has the seventh-highest percentage of divorces in the U.S.
Oklahoma, like many states, offers couples a reduced fee on their marriage licenses if they successfully complete a minimum of four hours of premarital counseling or education.
"A premarital counseling program shall be conducted by a health professional, an official representative of a religious institution, or a person trained by… nationally recognized marriage education curriculum including, but not limited to, Prevention and Relationship Enhancement Program," the Oklahoma Statute on marriage fees states.
All of its curricula, PREP states, has a prevention focus with an original goal of preventing marital distress and divorce. By going through PREP or another recognized program, Oklahoma couples can pay only $5 for their marriage license, rather than the full $50.
According to U.S. Census American Community Survey data, in Cherokee County, an estimated 45.2% of the population 15 years and over are married and 13.3% are divorced. An estimated 6.3% are widowed, 1.8% are separated, and 33.4% have never been married.
The reasons behind changing marriage and divorce rates are complex.
"In general, people are getting married later in life," said Nick Vinzant, senior research analyst for this study. "There is also less of a societal emphasis on marriage and a greater financial cost when getting divorced."
This trends holds true for Cherokee County. For male county residents, the 65 and older age group has the highest percentage of married individuals. For male county residents, this is the 45 to 54 years age group.
"One factor that seems to be fairly consistent is the effect of income on marriage. We found that the more money someone earns, the more likely they are to be married," said Vinzant. "However, our analysts also found that while women are more likely to be married than men at lower income levels, men are more likely than women to be married at higher income levels."
Overall, Vincent said men who earn more than $100,000 a year are the most likely to be married. Meanwhile, women who earn between $75,000 and $100,000 a year are the most likely to be divorced.
The aftermath of a divorce can also bring complications, especially when children are part of the equation. The parties may try to co-parent, which is when divorced or separated parents work together to raise a child, but this can be difficult.
The Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Extension office offers a Co-Parenting for Resilience class taught by Heather Winn, Family and Consumer Sciences educator.
"I [generally] teach the class monthly on the last Wednesday of the month," said Winn. "I feel like this class was designed for co-parents, whether they be divorced or divorcing with children under the age of 18."
The class costs $30 to attend and provides co-parents strategies and skills on working together for the well-being of their children.
"It is also great for parents who may be co-parenting due to incarceration, stepfamilies, or parents who were never married," said Winn.
