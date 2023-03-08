State divorce rate falls, but still 7th highest in country

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases at and above 9.5 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.7 feet early Friday morning. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&