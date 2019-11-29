OKLAHOMA CITY – The State Election Board has launched a new tool that will provide the state’s online voter services in one convenient location. The OK Voter Portal is on the State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov.
State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said it’s a big step forward for engaging voters and enhancing both convenience and security.
“The OK Voter Portal is a one-stop-shop for voters. It’s convenient, mobile-friendly, and most importantly – it’s safe and secure,” Ziriax said.
The OK Voter Portal allows voters to: Verify voter registration information; view voting districts; find polling place information; view a sample ballot; request and check the status of absentee ballots; change a residence address (within the same county) or a mailing address; change political affiliation; and respond to an Address Confirmation Notice (during the year it is issued).
Voters will find the OK Voter Portal at elections.ok.gov/ovp.
Ziriax also urged Oklahoma voters to be cautious about using sites or services that are not operated by election officials.
“More and more organizations are offering services and information to voters that duplicate what the State Election Board already provides – such as signing up for election reminders, locating your polling place, or requesting an absentee ballot," he said. “What most people don’t realize, though, is that these sites are not affiliated with the State Election Board. For accurate, secure, and up-to-date information, voters should always contact the State Election Board or their County Election Board first.”
County Election Board contact information can be found at www.ok.gov/elections/About_Us/County_Election_Boards/index.html.
For more information, contact the State Election Board at 405-521-2391 or info@elections.ok.gov.
